Great North Transport on the brink of collapse: Phophi Ramathuba saves the day?

A single visit by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and a single instruction by President Cyril Ramaphosa have saved a Limpopo provincial government transport company, Great North Transport (GNT), from the brink of collapse.

From 2010 to 2015, GNT operated 540 buses across 200 routes, transporting 36 million passengers annually. Despite this, a standing committee on public accounts report recently adopted by the Limpopo legislature describes the entity as a “fiscal black hole”, raising serious concerns about its viability.

When Ramathuba visited the company in Polokwane last month, only 23 operational buses remained and the company’s turnaround strategy, which was billed to protect it from collapse, lay in ruins.

A history of problems

This collapse was not new, though.

GNT was effectively placed under administration during the 2011–2015 national intervention in Limpopo due to severe financial mismanagement and dysfunction.

Since the intervention was lifted, various turnaround attempts had failed to restore GNT’s financial and operational viability.

In 2013, the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda), a subsidiary of the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism department, led by MEC Tshitereke Matibe, initiated a fleet renewal plan.

In 2017, the board commissioned a formal turnaround strategy with external consultants. In 2021/22, Leda launched another turnaround drive and earlier this year, Ramaphosa authorised a probe into corruption and maladministration at GNT – including irregular appointments, dubious contract extensions, wasteful expenditure and misconduct by board members and officials.

In May this year, GNT placed its CEO, Dr Matata Mokoele, chief operations officer Mahlako Mogoshoane and chief financial officer Nazeem Essa on precautionary suspension.

Premier’s visit

On 22 July 2026, Ramathuba conducted a support visit to the GNT head office and depot in Polokwane, situated in the Capricorn district municipality.

The visit formed part of Ramathuba’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the performance of state-owned entities, especially those with a direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

During the visit, the premier spoke harshly about ill-discipline, working selflessly to improve lives and commitment. She said there were no legs for corruption, malfeasance and laziness to stand on in her seventh administration.

‘Good news’

A month later, GNT’s management reported that the company was back on its feet.

“With the support of the Limpopo provincial government, GNT has purchased 71 new buses to strengthen our fleet. These buses will be delivered in batches and fully integrated before the end of the financial year. This is good news for the company,” said acting CEO Dr Ntsewa Mokobane.

“We are committed to turning around GNT’s fortunes for the benefit of the commuters we serve. In addition to the new fleet, GNT has allocated more buses to its nine depots, with some secured through a leasing programme that has already delivered positive results.

“We are also pleased to announce that the Bapedi depot in Tubatse (Burgersfort area) will resume operations on 1 September 2025, after being closed due to operational challenges.

“We appreciate the efforts of all GNT employees, the board, the entire Leda group and stakeholders for the relentless commitment to ensure the resumption of services in Tubatse and across the province,” Mokobane said.

