GNU parties demand action over plans in Ramaphosa’s Sona

Coalition partners insist the president must outline firm timelines and measurable targets.

Major parties serving in the government of national unity (GNU) expect concrete action to grow the economy, create jobs and do away with the ANC’s broad-based black economic empowerment from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) today.

They do not want new plans, proposals or visions, with a close ANC ally, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), calling on the president to do more to create jobs and reduce unemployment.

Cosatu urges decisive response to unemployment crisis

“It is fundamental that government responds decisively to the cries and hopes of the working class and society in general,” said Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator.

“Sona and government’s plans for the year must be anchored on tackling our dangerously high unemployment rate of 42.4% and sluggish 1% economic growth, entrenched levels of poverty and inequality, and endemic crime and corruption.”

The federation welcomed the overcoming of the load shedding crisis by Eskom and called for further support to reduce the increasingly unaffordable price of electricity, as well as decisively dealing with the R100 billion municipal debt, corruption, wasteful expenditure and enabling Eskom to enter the renewable energy space.

Parks commended the positive turnarounds achieved at Transnet and Metro Rail, saying this must be accelerated, including helping Transnet reduce its debt burden, expediting infrastructure investments and installing tight security to protect commuters and property.

“Efficient rails and ports are key to thousands of mining, manufacturing and agricultural jobs, as well as to providing 10 million urban commuters cheap and fast means to get to work.

ALSO READ: Same script, different Sona? Parliament budgets over R7 million for Ramaphosa’s address

Calls to stabilise struggling state-owned enterprises

“Decisive turnaround plans need to be actioned for struggling state-owned enterprises, in particular Denel, the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the Post Office and Postbank, that continue to struggle under incompetent and weak management,” Parks said.

DA national spokesperson Jan de Villiers said as a GNU member, the party has high expectations from the president’s address to deliver reforms, not plans and proposals.

“The time for plans and proposals and visions and hopes has long passed,” he said.

IFP presses for security and border control measures

Inkatha Freedom Party’s National Assembly chief whip Nhlanhla Hadebe said the party expected the president to provide clear interventions to strengthen safety and security.

It also called for improved border management and decisive action against illegal immigration.

“The IFP maintains a firm position that undocumented foreign nationals must be deported, while supporting a fair and regulated migration system that prioritises individuals with scarce and critical skills,” Hadebe said.

“The president must present concrete measures to reduce youth unemployment, alleviate poverty, and address the rising cost of living.

ALSO READ: Sona 2026: Ramaphosa has little positive to report – analyst

“This includes meaningful support for small businesses, the promotion of rural industrialisation and sustained investment in rural farmers and small-scale agriculture to unlock sustainable economic growth.

“Addressing rural water scarcity must be a central priority,” Hadebe said.

“We expect firm commitments to expand water infrastructure, including pipelines, reservoirs and treatment facilities, alongside long-term drought mitigation strategies and climate resilience planning. Sona must demonstrate measurable progress on last year’s commitments, particularly in rural safety, infrastructure development and water security.

“Ramaphosa must present a clear implementation road map accompanied by firm timelines and measurable targets”.

‘Significant gaps remain’

Progress has also been made in upgrading key national road corridors, including sections of the N2 and N3, and in rehabilitating rural bridges in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“While we acknowledge these early signs of progress and collaborative initiatives within the GNU, significant gaps remain – particularly in rural safety, economic growth, youth unemployment in rural areas, energy and infrastructure development, and rural water security.

“There is also the persistent challenges of crime and gender-based violence and femicide,” Hadebe said.

NOW READ: State of the Nation Address: Is it even worth tuning in?