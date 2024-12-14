Godrich Gardee replaces Floyd Shivambu as Malema returns for third term as EFF president

Godrich Gardee has been elected as the new deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while Julius Malema secured his position as the party’s president for a third consecutive term.

The leadership elections took place on Saturday during the EFF’s National People’s Assembly (NPA), where all positions were filled unopposed following the nomination process.

Gardee bags EFF deputy president post

Gardee, the party’s former secretary-general and a close ally of Malema, was the only candidate whose nomination faced competition.

A delegate from Mpumalanga, Esther Molepo, nominated herself for the deputy president role, but failed to meet the required threshold for candidacy.

The Citizen understands that a group within the EFF had hoped to see Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a prominent party leader and former spokesperson, contest the position.

However, Ndlozi’s reported fallout with Malema derailed any potential challenge.

Political analysts suggest that the departure of Floyd Shivambu, who is now the secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, and other senior party leaders may have deepened Malema’s trust issues within the party’s leadership structures.

Simultaneously, Gardee’s competence for his new role as the second-in-command has been questioned in some quarters.

Marshall Dlamini, Leigh-Ann Mathys, and Other Key Positions

Marshall Dlamini was re-elected as the EFF’s secretary-general, with Leigh-Ann Mathys retaining her role as deputy secretary-general.

Omphile Maotwe also secured another term as treasurer-general.

Nontando Nolutshungu emerged as the new national chairperson, replacing Veronica Mente.

This leadership slate has reportedly been dubbed “Time and Space“.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, chairperson of the Elections Committee, has dissolved the EFF’s 66-member Central Command Team (CCT) ahead of the election of a new leadership structure.

Meanwhile, Malema is expected to deliver the closing address, marking the end of the conference on Sunday.

