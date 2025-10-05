Government may soon subsidise gas cylinders and refills

Ramokgopa said this would help impoverished communities that rely on wood and coal for cooking and lighting.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the government is considering subsidising the cost of gas cylinders and their refilling.

Ramokgopa said this would help impoverished communities that rely on wood and coal for cooking and lighting.

Using these resources may be cheaper, but they come with significant health risks.

“The negative effects of unsafe cooking practices are also evident in schools, where children are exposed to unhealthy environments. Most significantly, transitioning to cleaner cooking methods will help reduce the harmful impact on both the environment and the health of children,” the minister told SABC News at the recent launch of the G20 Clean Cooking Legacy Programme in Zamokuhle, Mpumalanga.

He added that the government was looking to extend relief programmes to include gas.

“One of the things we’re looking at for free basic electricity is to rethink how we can subsidise the purchasing of the gas cylinders and their refilling,” he explained.

He gave no timeline for the ideas’ approval or rollout.

The cost of gas

The price of LP gas decreases by 17 cents/kg, and 19 cents/kg in the Western Cape, last week to R43.59/kg, and R43.57/kg in the Western Cape.

A 9kg cylinder of gas can cost between R600 and R900, while a refill can cost between R300 and R400, depending on the service used.

Free electricity

City Power launched an ambitious registration campaign in June, offering 50kWh of free electricity monthly to around 130 000 indigent households across Johannesburg,

Registration for the free electricity will run until the end of the year, 31 December 2025.

In August, the utility said more than 10 000 customers had successfully registered.

Those who qualify will also be exempt from City Power’s R200 surcharge, which consists of a R70 service fee and a R130 network capacity charge.

“The programme has now been expanded to also accommodate households in informal settlements and areas that fall under Eskom’s electricity supply network. This will ensure that more of Johannesburg’s most vulnerable communities can benefit from this critical initiative.

“This initiative is part of City Power’s broader plan to promote social equity, reduce illegal connections, and ensure safe, legal access to electricity for all,” spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

How do I register?

Customers can register by visiting their nearest SDC or designated pop-up sites at malls, taxi ranks, and community halls.

The application form is also available on the City Power website here.

You are required to provide:

ID document,

City Power prepaid meter number,

Proof of income or grant (Sassa),

Three months’ bank statements, and

Proof of residence – COJ municipal account (if applicable).

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

