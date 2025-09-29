‘Neglect and incompetence’: Government’s R200m monumental failure

Women’s Living Heritage museum in Tshwane still closed as paint peels off.

The Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Tshwane, which was intended to honour the four heroic leaders of the 1956 march of 20 000 women to the Union Buildings to protest the introduction of pass laws for black women, is still not open, with dust piling up and paint peeling off.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for sport, arts, culture and recreation Leanne De Jager and her team were denied access to the monument on Thursday on a follow-up oversight inspection of the building in the CBD.

De Jager said over R200 million worth of monuments were completed in 2018, but remain partially operational despite the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation’s commitment to make them fully functional by specific deadlines, including October 2024.

De Jager described it as squandering of taxpayers’ money.

“It is just one excuse upon the other. The latest excuse is that the fire compliance certificate has not been completed, which is holding up the occupancy certificate.

“Is this how we celebrate our heritage in South Africa? No, it’s not. We cannot teach children about the heroes and heroines of the country if this is the way we commemorate them.

“The museum has been built, but the paint has started peeling off and the building remains closed,” she said.

State neglect vs community-maintained monuments

AfriForum’s district coordinator for Greater Pretoria South Arno Roodt said the Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Pretoria was meant to stand as a tribute to women’s courage and contribution to SA’s history.

“Instead, through state neglect and incompetence, it has become a living monument to government failure.

“This failure is even starker when contrasted with the National Women’s Monument in Bloemfontein. Built more than a century ago, it continues to celebrate women through excellence.

“It is well-maintained and deeply rooted in the community that sustains it.

“The same is true of the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, which thrives as a vibrant institution of heritage, education and community engagement.

“These monuments succeed despite lack of state funding because they are owned, cherished and run by communities who value them.

“Communities have created and preserved monuments that live up to their purpose.

“This is the power of communities. That is what should be celebrated in Heritage Month.”

