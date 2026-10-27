Grade 10 pupil shot in Wedela mass shooting still awaits operation

It is still unclear when Grade 10 pupil from Lesotho injured in Wedela tavern mass shooting will undergo surgery.

It is still unclear when a Grade 10 pupil from Lesotho, injured in the Wedela tavern mass shooting, will undergo surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his leg a month after the incident.

The surgery, which was to take place at Leratong Regional Hospital in Krugersdorp, has reportedly been delayed amid concerns about the availability of functioning operating theatres.

Surgery at Leratong Regional Hospital reportedly delayed

Katleho Malefane was among those caught up in the shooting when gunmen opened fire on the tavern in Wedela on 26 September, killing 18 people and wounding 15 others.

Malefane was standing at the gate of his family home, about two metres from the tavern, when he was shot in the thigh. The bullet reportedly passed through his buttocks.

He also sustained a serious knee injury requiring surgery.

Initially, the hospital reportedly said treatment would only begin after R28 000 towards his medical bill was paid. His family paid R16 000, but he is still awaiting the procedure.

His mother, Molebogeng Malefane, said the youngster remained in pain in hospital while awaiting surgery.

“He was supposed to undergo the operation last week, but we were told one of the two theatres was not functioning, so he was put back on the waiting list.

Wedela mass shooting victim remains in hospital awaiting surgery

“I have faith in the hospital and I know they will assist him, but I am worried we have not been told exactly when he will receive the treatment,” she said.

Though the family has paid the deposit, Malefane is worried about mounting bills, including an outstanding one from the Carletonville District Hospital, where her son was previously admitted for a month.

“The bills keep piling up while the bullet remains lodged in my son’s leg. I hope a Good Samaritan will come forward and help us with the payments.

“The Lesotho government and other businesspeople promised to assist, but they all disappeared,” she said.

Lillo Joshua Shale, leader of the People’s Forum, an organisation representing Lesotho nationals living and working in SA, said the forum was deeply disappointed with both the South African and Lesotho governments over their failure to ensure the wounded pupil received medical treatment he needed.

“We contacted the Lesotho high commissioner in SA but received no meaningful assistance. We subsequently approached the Lesotho parliament through opposition leaders,” said Shale.

People’s Forum disappointed by SA and Lesotho governments

“We are particularly concerned the boy, who was not inside the tavern when criminals opened fire, has spent almost a month in hospital with a bullet lodged in his leg.

“He is a Grade 10 pupil who should be preparing for his yearend exams, yet his education and future are being jeopardised.”

Shale said Maseru had promised to pay the bill, but the family had since been sent from one office to another without a resolution.

The Lesotho representative who was in contact with the family did not respond to texts sent to her about the matter.

Asked why the procedure was delayed, Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona said the patient was stable and continued to receive medical treatment.

He said the family remained engaged with the hospital and discussions about the boy’s treatment plan were ongoing.