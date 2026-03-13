Grade 3 pupil’s suicide exposes bullying crisis in Eastern Cape schools

Expert says South Africa's schools are failing to protect their most vulnerable children.

The Eastern Cape is grappling with grief and outrage after Imibongo Ntamehlo, a Grade 3 pupil at Gxulu Primary School, was found dead early on Sunday morning.

Her body was discovered at her home in the Gxulu Admin Area, and it is believed she may have taken her own life following persistent bullying by fellow pupils.

Community members who knew the young girl say the signs were there.

According to people close to the family, Imibongo had spoken to relatives about difficulties she was experiencing at school.

Classmates had reportedly been mocking and taunting her, calling her “ugly” and laughing at her – cruelty that, over time, appears to have taken a devastating toll.

The department announced that in the same week, St Patrick’s High School Grade 12 pupil Aya Velelo also passed away.

He died on Thursday morning at the home where he was renting accommodation, and the school was notified of his death by his landlord.

“Circumstances leading to both deaths are being investigated by the department,” Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima stated.

Condolences and commitments from the department

MEC Fundile Gade and Head of Department Sharon Maasdorp extended their condolences to both families.

Mtima said the department activated its psychosocial support teams at both schools.

Counsellors were deployed to provide trauma debriefing for affected pupils, teachers and family members.

“As the sector, we send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and school communities,” said Gade.

He added that the department would also be sending its school enrichment team to both schools.

“We will also deploy our school enrichment team to engage both schools in programmes like anti-bullying, Teenage Against Drug Abuse (TADA) and peer support trainings,” Gade said.

“This will prepare the learners to support one another to report and ultimately address these social ills.”

Gade explained that the interventions were designed to build on existing structures within schools, noting that the programme was “meant to complement programmes led by Learner Support Agents in our schools”.

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Parliament reacts: ‘It is not normal’

The tragedy drew a swift response from national lawmakers.

The select committee on education, sciences and creative industries expressed its sadness at the news, with Chairperson Makhi Feni saying the committee was sending its “deepest and heartfelt condolences” to Imibongo’s family and to pupils and teachers at the school.

Feni was direct in his assessment of what the death revealed about systemic failures. “It is not normal that a learner as young as Imibongo will commit this kind of an act,” he said.

“We, therefore, are calling for a thorough investigation into this incident. Bullying is a challenge in our schools that educators should never be tired in fighting.”

He called on schools to function as places of safety and nurturing, stating that “our children must find parental love and protection in schools”.

Feni further warned that such incidents had broader implications, saying “this is a sad story that will reflect on our system, and the better these kinds of incidents are attended to and resolved the better.”

The chairperson also pointed to a structural gap that leaves pupils exposed.

“The reality is that our schools lack social work and welfare services, as well as learner security,” he said.

Policy exists, but practice tells a different story

Education activist Hendrick Makatena argues that the root of the problem lies not in a lack of rules, but in a failure to enforce them.

Makatena said under the legal principle of in loco parentis, teachers assume parental responsibility for pupils in the absence of their parents, meaning they are duty-bound to protect pupils’ well-being, not just their academic progress.

“Bullying is a serious matter that warrants that authorities be held accountable,” Makatena said.

“The principle of in loco parentis dictates that in the absence of parents at school, teachers automatically become parents and therefore teachers have a duty to look after the general well-being of all our learners. The response from lawmakers has not been adequate. Schools should implement anti-bullying policy without fear or favour.”

He acknowledged that while policies technically exist, and parents sign learner codes of conduct, meaningful parental involvement in public schools remains scarce.

“Schools often pay lip service to policies without much action on the ground,” he said.

Whilst parents have signed learners’ codes of conduct, the reality is that parental involvement is very minimal in most public schools. That is why there is a gap between policy and practice.”

Vulnerable pupils bear the heaviest burden

Beyond the immediate tragedy, Makatena raised concerns about a broader pattern of neglect that disproportionately affects the most marginalised pupils.

“Learners who come from child-headed families among with learners living with disabilities are the most neglected,” he said.

“We don’t have many facilities to cater for learners with special needs, particularly in public schools. It is for this reason that bullying is often exacerbated when it comes to learners, especially those who are vulnerable.”

He argued that school safety must be understood in both physical and emotional terms, and that the infrastructure to protect pupils emotionally is largely absent.

Accountability must start at the top

Makatena’s prescription for change is clear: leadership must be held responsible.

“School management should be summoned by the district director with a view to holding them accountable for acts of bullying within the school,” he said.

“Once we get management right, everything will fall into place.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on 0800 21 22 23 (24-hour helpline).

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