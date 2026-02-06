Grade 9 pupil ‘stabbed’ at Curro Protea Glen

The school's principal said gang-related tensions are thought to be behind the stabbing

A Grade 9 pupil was injured in a stabbing incident at Curro Protea Glen in Soweto on Friday morning, prompting an urgent response from school authorities and the South African Police Service (Saps).

Curro pupil stabbed by classmate

In a notice circulated to parents on 6 February 2026, the school confirmed that the incident involved two Grade 9 pupils and occurred on the school premises in the morning. According to the notice, one pupil sustained injuries after being stabbed with a knife by another pupil.

According to the memo, signed by the principal, Johannes Mahlatsi, immediate action was taken following the incident and the injured pupil received prompt medical attention.

Mahlatsi said the injured boy’s parents were notified while he was rushed to a medical facility.

‘Gang-related tensions’

“The learner who committed the act has been identified, isolated, and appropriate disciplinary and safety procedures have been initiated. Preliminary information suggests that the incident emanates from external township gang-related tensions and was not a spontaneous incident arising from school activities. Nonetheless, the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness,” he wrote.

The principal said police have been formally notified and are investigating the incident.

He said the school was cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities, while also conducting an internal investigation.

Mahlatsi sought to reassure parents and guardians that pupil safety remained their highest priority and that the school has ramped up its security in response to the incident.

Affected pupils would be supported through counselling services, Life Orientation interventions and disciplinary processes aimed at addressing violence, conflict resolution and the risks associated with gang involvement.

Bullying addressed at school assembly

The principal urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of carrying weapons and engaging in violent behaviour, to closely monitor their children’s movements and associations, and to encourage pupils to report any threats or unsafe situations to school management.

“We understand that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning,” he said, adding that further communication would be issued should there be significant developments.

A parent who asked not to be named said they received the notice just after 11am.

She said according to her daughter, the stabbing happened after assembly, where bullying was addressed moments earlier.

