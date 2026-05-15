Grocery comparison shocks as UK basket comes out slightly cheaper than SA

While South Africa still offers cheaper fresh produce and meat, imported and branded products came out more affordable in the UK.

A grocery price comparison between South Africa and the UK has challenged assumptions about the cost of everyday living in the two countries.

This after social media content creators did a like for like comparison and, the final basket totals differed by just R3 or, enough to buy about six Chappies.

Viral grocery comparison

The exercise was conducted by YouTube channel James and Rob.

The hosts placed 44 everyday grocery items side-by-side between Checkers in SA and retailer Morrisons in the UK using like-for-like products wherever possible.

They excluded specials and promotional pricing.

When the receipts were finally added up, the South African basket totalled R2 383.38, compared to R2 380.29 in Britain, leaving the UK trolley cheaper overall by just R3.09.

The result appeared to surprise even the pair behind the comparison, particularly given South Africa’s growing reputation among tourists, retirees and remote workers as a destination where foreign currencies stretch further than they do in Europe.

“We have always assumed South Africa was much cheaper than the UK for everyday living, especially in Cape Town,” they said in the video.

“This South Africa versus UK cost-of-living comparison covers fresh produce, meat, dairy, drinks, pantry staples, toiletries and cleaning products.”

The pair said the exercise was particularly relevant for travellers and long-stay visitors trying to gauge realistic day-to-day living costs, rather than relying on broad tourism marketing around affordability.

The outcome is interesting because there is a clear divide between categories where South Africa still enjoys a strong local advantage and those where England’s large-scale supermarket chains appear able to undercut local pricing, despite the distance and exchange rate differences.

Fresh produce still favours South Africa

Fresh produce and meat favoured South African shelves. One of the biggest gaps appeared in beef prices, with rump steak costing R260/kg at Checkers at the time of making the comparison, in contrast to R414/kg at Morrisons.

Lean beef mince was also cheaper locally at R159.99/kg compared to R165.97/kg in Britain, while bacon came in at R66.29 in SA versus R77.45 in the UK.

Peaches were priced at R36.99 locally versus R91.28 in the UK, while eggs cost R29.99 for six in South Africa, compared to R46.47 in Britain.

Milk also leaned in South Africa’s favour at R21.99, compared to R25.67 in the UK comparison, while yoghurt cost R54.99 locally versus R73.69 abroad.

Onions and peppers were similarly cheaper at Checkers, with onions priced at R16.99/kg, compared to R20.99/kg in Britain and peppers at R12.75 locally versus R15.47 in the UK.

Even wine showed a noticeable difference, with a bottle of Chenin Blanc costing R99.99 in SA, compared to R149.37 in Britain.

Imported goods cheaper in Britain

The UK, however, did better on imported and branded goods. Nescafé Gold instant coffee cost R194.99 in South Africa but R88.52 at Morrisons.

Dishwasher tablets showed one of the largest disparities in the exercise at R289.99 locally, compared to R156.23 on the island, while olive oil cost R239.99 in SA, compared to R154.90 in Britain.

Basmati rice came in at R59.99 locally versus R39.61 in the UK, while tinned tomatoes were priced at R24.99 at Checkers, compared to just R10.40 at Morrisons.

Starbucks coffee pods also favoured Britain at R66.39, compared to R99.99 locally, while sparkling water and cordial both came in at R55.32 in the UK, compared to R79.99 in South Africa.

Brown bread differed by just 61c between the two countries’ stores, while spaghetti was separated by less than 40c.

Coke Zero six-packs differed by only around R2, while Head & Shoulders shampoo prices were separated by little more than R1.

Global cost-of-living pressures remain

“This is not a scientific study,” James and Rob acknowledged, “but it is a very honest snapshot of what we actually buy.”

Yet the anecdotal findings smash home an undeniable truth: that the cost of living is rising wherever you may be, albeit perhaps in different categories.