Groenewald suspends top correctional officials as Hawks probe coal tender fraud

A criminal case has been officially registered with the Hawks.

Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald has suspended four senior officials, including the chief financial officer, as the Hawks probe explosive fraud allegations over a coal supply tender, vowing that corruption “will not be tolerated” in his department.

Groenewald announced the suspension of four senior officials within the department on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

A criminal case has been officially registered with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) following the serious allegations of fraud.

Investigations

The department said the matter is currently under investigation.

“A forensic investigation will also be conducted to establish the full extent of any irregularities so that those responsible can be prosecuted. At the time of his appointment as Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Groenewald said combating corruption and fraud, and ensuring consequences for officials who transgress, would be his top priority.

“The minister welcomes the breakthrough in this matter and gives the assurance that his department will co-operate fully to ensure that those who are guilty are held to account,” the department said.

Great escape

Meanwhile, eight officials could be suspended after convicted offender Edward Khomotso Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng.

Madiba, serving a 20‑year sentence for robbery, firearm possession, kidnapping and a parole violation, cut through the burglar‑bar door of his single cell before fleeing on 6 September 2026. He has a history of escape attempts and previously broke out of the same facility.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that it has served eight officials with notices of contemplation of suspension pending an investigation.

Forensic probe

A forensic probe will determine whether infrastructure failures, faulty security equipment or negligence contributed to the escape.

The Hawks have launched a manhunt, urging the public to report information but not attempt to apprehend Madiba themselves.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has cautioned against blaming frontline officers, pointing instead to systemic failures such as overcrowding and poor maintenance.

Rooigrond

Rooigrond Medium A houses 788 inmates, far above its approved capacity, with the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services rating the facility “unsatisfactory” due to broken windows, leaking roofs, poor sanitation and water shortages.

The incident has renewed calls for urgent repairs, improved security infrastructure and adequate staffing to prevent further escapes and restore confidence in correctional facilities.