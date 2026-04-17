‘Justice has been done’: Gun violence activists and firearm advocates back Malema ruling

Advocacy groups say Malema's sentencing reinforces accountability in firearm use.

Organisations fighting against gun violence, as well as those in favour of gun ownership, say the sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema boosts the fight against gun violence.

Gun violence prevention expert Claire Taylor said Malema’s sentencing confirmed that nobody, including senior political leaders, was above the law and it recognises the particular responsibility of public figures with firearms.

Concerns over gun culture raised

Taylor said when Malema fired a gun at a political rally, he both glamourised guns and trivialised their deadly impact.

“South Africa has one of the highest levels of gun violence in the world, with more than 30 people shot dead every day. In this context, public figures have a particular duty to act responsibly,” Taylor said.

“When they treat guns as props or symbols of power, they feed a culture in which firearms are glorified and gun violence is normalised.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of gun violence in South Africa. Firing into the air, especially in a crowded space, is not a harmless act. Research published in medical journals shows that falling bullets retain enough force to kill.”

Gun Free South Africa, an organisation fighting against gun violence, welcomed the sentence. Stanley Maphosa, Gun Free SA executive director, said the court outcome “reflects the principle that firearm ownership in South Africa is regulated and conditional on responsible conduct”.

‘Justice has been done’

Damian Enslin, chair of the South African Gunowners’ Association (Saga) said all law-abiding citizens must abide by the rule of law and that includes whoever may be handling firearms.

“What we’ve always expected, that when someone breaks the law, the system, the judicial system, including the police and the prosecutors and the court, will obviously follow the due legal process.

“Anyone found to be breaking the law must be accordingly convicted and sentenced accordingly. So, we at Saga believe that justice has been done in these circumstances.

“Malema had his fair hearing in court, he was able to be represented by some of the top legal minds in the country.

“We think that the prosecutor did a good job in prosecuting the case and the magistrate did an extremely good job in obviously dealing with the circumstances and evidence of the case and has accordingly correctly convicted Malema.”

Political reactions

Lobby group AfriForum, which brought the complaint, welcomed the outcome. According to CEO Kallie Kriel, Malema and the EFF “acted with impunity” during the 2018 celebrations.

He also contended that the ruling rubber-stamped the importance of legal consequences for public officials.

“This judgment reinforces the principles of accountability and equality before the law. Although it took eight years for justice to prevail, this outcome demonstrates that persistence matters,” Kriel said in a post on X.

Cape Town mayor and DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis also welcomed the sentencing, saying that it reinforced the importance of legal compliance and public safety.

“No-one is above the law. Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority. Gun violence is out of control in SA, so any illegal firearms crime should be taken extremely seriously,” he wrote.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane added his voice. “We must never rush to celebrate another man’s downfall.”

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie expressed sympathy for Malema and his family.

“I will not be giving any comment regarding the sentencing of Malema except to pray for him and his family.

“Prison is tougher on families. I don’t celebrate when tragedy befalls people, even my enemies. Thanks.”