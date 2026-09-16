Hadeda nation: SA trapped in discord and conflict amid low growth

SA is entangled in discord amid overwhelming noise, with Indlulamithi research identifying a chaotic environment of blame and distrust.

While many variables have shaped South Africa’s complex landscape, the nation is entangled in discord and conflict amid overwhelming noise, much like the incessant squawking of Hadeda ibises in the suburbs.

According to the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios initiative, the country embodies a chaotic environment, rife with mutual blame and pervasive distrust among its citizens.

SA entangled in discord

It also explored the Vulture Culture (desperate nation) and the Weaver Work (cooperation nation) that exist in South Africa and contribute to the country’s dynamic state of affairs.

Indlulamithi, established in 2018, analyses socioeconomic scenarios to forecast South Africa’s trajectory by examining historical and contemporary influences. Its comprehensive research has identified 26 key variables that indicate the potential paths the country might take.

As the study explores South Africa’s journey from 2024 to 2035, it examines the factors that will shape the nation’s scenarios by 2035, extending the initial 2030 focus.

Indlulamithi SA Scenarios project leader Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya said the research identified three “key driving forces” that will influence the country’s future up to 2035.

“First is the persistent low economic growth trap, which has kept South Africa stagnant for years. Despite the promise of new technologies and innovations, these opportunities remain largely untapped,” she said.

“Second is the pervasive weakness of state institutions, coupled with dwindling democratic accountability, marked by widespread corruption and escalating political tensions.”

Three key forces shaping SA trajectory

The third critical factor is the internal security crisis, fuelled by a combination of resentment, distrust, and resistance to reconciliation.

“This unsettling backdrop is characterised by a disenchanted populace, disengaged youth and a pervasive mistrust among various societal groups,” she said.

“South Africa remains mired in a low economic growth trap, a cycle from which the country has struggled to extricate itself.”

Though technological advances hold the potential for progress, the country has yet to fully leverage them to benefit the nation.

Citing the report, Kashe-Katiya said the quality of state institutions and public service delivery is declining, coinciding with a surge in societal violence and an ominous likelihood of persistent social unrest.

She said indicators such as poor municipal audit outcomes highlight failing state capacity.

Blend of high uncertainty and significant impact

The research noted that South Africa faces a formidable blend of high uncertainty and significant impact. These emerging challenges could propel the nation forward, but only if it navigates them with care.

The country grapples with local and global threats, which the study has deemed critical concerns warranting thorough examination. Additionally, growing apprehensions remain about the government’s ability to handle these dangers, particularly the rise of organised crime.

Consequently, social fabric is showing signs of fracture, with high youth unemployment contributing to social dislocation and a sense of alienation among the younger generation.

On lingering threats to the country, Kashe-Katiya described the emergence of “scary” security threats that have fostered a climate of uncertainty.

“There’s an indication that our nation is not entirely secure. These are the issues we must explore,” said Kashe-Katiya.