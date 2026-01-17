More than half of Limpopo dams exceeding capacity, threatening communities – here is a list  

At least 14 out 19 dams in the Limpopo province have exceed capacity with potential overflowing posing a danger to nearby communities.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has issued a safety warning as dams across Limpopo have surged to dangerous level.

Heavy rains have drenched the province this week, causing damage to infrastructure, cutting off communities and claiming the lives of at least nine people.

Dams at capacity

DWS stated that 14 of the province’s 19 monitored dams have exceeded 100% capacity, with several operating well above their full supply levels.

Officials state the dam levels pose a “significant safety risk” to nearby communities and infrastructure.

DWS warned that overflowing dams could create unpredictable and dangerous conditions, including sudden water releases, collapsing infrastructure and submerged debris.

The public are urged not to swim in the dams or along downstream riverbanks, and should avoid flooded roads and streams.

Additionally, dangerous wildlife such as hippos and crocodiles have been displaced by the rains and may find themselves in the flooded areas.

Overflowing Limpopo dams

Rain continued on Friday, pushing dam levels well above 100%.

The following dams had exceeded 105% as of Friday:

Nsami – 128%

Merensky – 120%

Nzhelele – 114%

Tzaneen – 108%

Vergelegeng – 106%

These dams had just begun exceeded their capacity:

Modjadji – 105%

Thabina – 105%

Nandoni – 105%

Magoebaskloof – 105%

Mutshedzi – 105%

Glen Alpine Ebenezer – 103%

Luphephe – 102%

Nwanedzi – 102%

Dap Naude – 100%

Albasini Dam is nearing capacity at 95.6% and is actively releasing water, with five gates open, discharging at a rate of 35 cubic metres per second to manage pressure.

Doorndraai Dam remains stable with its gates closed, while Middle Letaba Dam is significantly below capacity and does not pose a flood risk.

The focal point of the Red Level 10 weather warning from Friday covered most of the Kruger National Park.

A Nsemani dam near the Satara Rest Camp in the KNP began overflowing on Friday, releasing large volumes of water inti the bushveld.

As of yesterday, the park was limited to essential services only, with all tourism activities having been halted until further notice.

The South African Weather Service predicts that the rain will gradually subside from Saturday, however, an Orange Level 9 warning is in place for the eastern parts of Limpopo.

WATCH: The overflowing Nsemani dam near the Satara Rest Camp in KNP

