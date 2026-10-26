Harmony Gold’s death-trap dams

Mother believes mine should be held accountable.

Two dams belonging to Harmony Gold Mine in Gauteng, where two children drowned years apart, remain unfenced, raising concerns about the safety of surrounding communities.

When The Citizen recently visited the two dams, neither was fenced off.

Residents said this continued to put children’s lives at risk as the facilities were close to residential areas.

Children drown in damns belong to Harmony Gold Mine

Return Water Dam is in Doornkop, Johannesburg, while Evaporation Dam is in Slovoville, near Roodepoort.

On 22 November, 2020, 13-year-old Isaac Lesupi drowned while swimming in Return Water Dam. In 2016, a nine-year-old boy drowned in the Evaporation Dam.

Lesupi’s mother, Winnie Lesupi, said the mine gave them R15 000 for funeral expenses.

Lesupi said she had been trying to hold the mine accountable for her son’s death, but had made little progress.

“In 2023, I approached lawyers through community activists and a letter of demand was sent to the mine in which I demanded compensation of R2.5 million. The mine had the community leader assisting me arrested. Since then, I have not heard from the mine or the lawyers.”

Mother wants Harmony to be held accountable

Lesupi has appealed to the authorities and civic organisations to help her pursue justice. She believes the mine should be held accountable for the tragedy.

The letter of demand sent to Harmony alleges the company failed to fulfil its legal duty to fence the dam and prevent children from accessing a dangerous area.

The letter said: “The plaintiff alleges these failures directly resulted in the death of the child.” Bongumusa Mbatha, of Eyesizwe Mining Communities, said the department of mineral and petroleum resources indicated nothing was amiss with unfenced dams near residential communities.

Mine sends condolences

Asked why the two dams remain unfenced, Harmony Gold Mine spokesperson Chipo Morapedi-Mrara did not respond directly but said: “Harmony sadly takes note of the previous drowning incidents, concerning children, which occurred near our operations.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families affected by these tragic losses. Harmony continues to cooperate with the authorities on such incidents.”