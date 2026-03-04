Have you experienced face value form shortages at licencing centres? You aren’t the only one

In a scramble to get forms, some reportedly camped out outside of Xavier licensing centre in the South of Johannesburg from 4am.

A shortage of critical vehicle registration forms has hit licensing centres across Johannesburg over the last week, reportedly leaving motorists queuing since 4am to get their paperwork.

Motorists seeking to renew licences or register vehicles were turned away from several licensing centres since last Thursday and asked to return at a later date.

A notice was issued by the Martindale licensing centre earlier this week, warning customers of potential delays, prompting some to scramble to confirm which centres could assist.

A source close to The Citizen who deals with the forms on a daily basis said that “some [licencing centres] don’t have [the form] or have been issued late”.

Disgruntled motorists stated that the delays have hampered the processing of insurance claims and other personal matters.

In a scramble to get forms, some reportedly camped out outside of Xavier licensing centre in the South of Johannesburg from 4am, as it was the only centre rumoured to have stock.

Unconfirmed reports from multiple sources to The Citizen said the issue stems from a failure to pay suppliers, with stock only being replenished from Wednesday.

The Gauteng transport department has not confirmed this or the extent of the shortage, but said it was investigating the matter. Any update will be included once received.

Z579 form shortage

Known as face value, the Z579 form contains security features such as watermarks and government insignia.

Government Printing Works (GPW) falls under the Department of Home Affairs, which confirmed the issue was not on its end of the supply chain.

“Kindly note that we, as GPW, have not identified any shortages for the Z579 form with our customer, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT).

“It seems the problem is between our customer, the provincial roads department, and their customer, the issuing authorities in the City of Johannesburg,” Home Affairs spokesperson Carli van Wyk told The Citizen.

Some ‘have been issued late’

The Citizen phoned at least 15 licensing centres in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces on Wednesday to inquire, yet no offices answered the phone.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged The Citizen’s query and information will be provided when forthcoming.

