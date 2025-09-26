Hawks pay City Power a ‘visit’ over questionable contract

In July, City Power said it would cooperate fully with this 'lawful request' by the Hawks.

The Hawks have once again swooped in on Johannesburg City Power’s headquarters, apparently seeking details about a questionable contract worth millions of rands.

City Power confirmed that a team from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) “visited” the utility’s headquarters on Thursday as part of their ongoing investigation that began in 2024.

Probe

It is understood that the probe is linked to a purchase order for R67 million worth of electricity transformers in 2023, which were allegedly paid for but never delivered.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they have cooperated with the crime-fighting unit.

“As previously communicated, the Hawks had earlier served City Power with a formal Request for Information (RFI). We continue to cooperate fully with this lawful process and remain committed to providing all the necessary information required.

“It is important to note that these visits are part of the normal course of the investigation and not raids. The Hawks may, from time to time, visit our premises when they require additional information, and we have made it clear that they are welcome at any time,” Mangena said.

Hawks raid

In July, City Power denied claims that its headquarters were raided by the Hawks.

The raid came after reports emerged that the crime-fighting unit raided the utility’s Johannesburg headquarters as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and financial mismanagement involving irregular payments and inflated contracts.

At the time, Mangena said City Power would cooperate fully with this “lawful request” by the Hawks.

Auditor General

Last year, the auditor-general’s report into City Power’s affairs flagged its internal control processes.

The report recommended an investigation, which was concluded in March 2025. City Power’s investigation revealed collusion between employees and service providers, serious breaches in procurement and payment processes, fraudulent job numbers and duplicate approvals.

This led to City Power suffering significant financial losses.

