Hawks and NPA make progress in case involving R101m worth of crystal meth

The Makhanda High Court granted the Hawks the preservation order last week.

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have made progress in the fight against transnational drug trafficking networks following the granting of an order linked to a major drug bust in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape earlier this year.

The Makhanda High Court granted the Hawks the preservation order last week.

Drug bust

On 25 March 2025, at approximately 10:40am, Aliwal Saps officers acted on credible intelligence that a green horse-and-trailer truck, branded Ziervogel and bearing Gauteng registration numbers, was transporting drugs from the Free State through Aliwal North.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that at about 11:17am, the truck was positively identified and intercepted at Parson Street, Aliwal North.

“During the intervention, the officers introduced themselves to the driver, who identified himself as Lucas Ziervogel (29), and cooperated fully. The accused confirmed ownership of the truck and granted consent for the vehicle to be searched.”

ALSO READ: Six nabbed as Hawks uncover drug lab in North West

Arrest

Mhlakuvana, after searching the trailer, officers discovered several bags containing crystal methamphetamine, which the driver immediately confirmed to be illicit narcotics.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. The drugs recovered have an estimated street value of R101 million, representing a substantial disruption to organised criminal networks attempting to channel narcotics across interprovincial routes.”

Preservation order

Mhlakuvana said that following the arrest, the matter was escalated for an asset forfeiture investigation, which culminated in the successful granting of a preservation order against the truck used in the commission of the offences.

“The preservation of a horse-and-trailer truck valued at R770 500, which was believed to have been instrumental in the commission of drug-related offences. The granting of the order prohibits the use of the asset until the finalisation of the matter.”

Mhlakuvana said criminal proceedings are still ongoing.

“The accused is currently out on bail, and the case has been scheduled for 13–14 August 2026 at Aliwal North Regional Court,” he said.

ALSO READ: South African woman jailed after becoming drug mule for illegal immigrant