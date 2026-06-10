‘No comment’: Hawks officer under fire for ‘shifting’ Aeroton drug bust version

Witness I was accused of intending to take control of the Aeroton crime scene

A Hawks officer faced intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, over his involvement in the controversial Aeroton drug bust.

The officer, identified only as “Witness I”, testified about the July 2021 operation in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, during which 715.86 kilograms of cocaine – valued at R300 million – was seized.

Hawks officer grilled at Madlanga commission

During his testimony delivered via audio link, Witness I claimed the Aeroton case was “related” to a separate 2020 drug bust involving the seizure of one ton of cocaine hidden in a boat on a truck.

He described his role as minimal, stating he had been tasked with transporting a Saps 13 register – used to log and track seized exhibits – to the police’s training college in Pretoria.

“I was not involved into deep on that,” the Hawks officer told the commission.

However, the commission’s chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, raised concerns on Wednesday about his claim that the two drug busts were “similar”.

He suggested that Witness I appeared intent on taking control of the Aeroton crime scene, despite the presence of other Hawks members when he arrived.

“Don’t keep changing. You said ‘related’, and I understood ‘related’ to be connected. Now, you are shifting and saying similar.

“This distinct impression I get is that you wanted to use the inquiry you were already involved in as a foothold for you to go to Aeroton and, getting there, then leapfrogging everyone else who was there,” Madlanga remarked.

The retired judge: “It’s clear from the facts that what you were investigating already had nothing to do whatsoever with the drug bust at Aeroton.”

“No comment,” Witness I replied.

Pressed further on whether he accepted the chairperson’s assertion, the Hawks officer ultimately agreed.

Allegations of cover-up

Later in the proceedings, commissioner Sandile Khumalo suggested that Witness I’s presence at the scene may have been intended to give legitimacy to an alleged unlawful operation.

The operation involved police informant and businessman Tumelo Nku; Warrant Officer Marumo Magane; National Invention Unit member Warrant Officer Steve Phakula; and Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) officer Samuel Mashaba.

“You going there, presenting this [2020 inquiry] number and saying you were called was a cover so that they can say, ‘This is a lawful police operation; even SANEB is here, it has been called’,” Khumalo said.

The commissioner also questioned why the Hawks officer had allegedly misled his superiors about his movements.

“[You said] to them that you are going to the high court on a personal matter when you knew that that was not true.

“Even if the call came after you had informed your superior, nothing stopped you before leaving to say to them, ‘I’m no longer going to the high court. I’m now following up on something we are working on that is related to our inquiries’.”

Aeroton drug bust narratives

Testimony before the commission has revealed two sharply conflicting versions of what happened during the Aeroton bust.

One account suggests that Nku and the three law enforcement officers were among the first on the scene and were involved in a legitimate, but poorly executed drug interception.

Another version alleges a far more serious scenario – that the group intended to steal the cocaine before other police officers arrived.

Magane, Phakula and Mashaba later approached the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), claiming they had been unfairly treated during the operation.

Although the four individuals had initially been arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice and drug dealing, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to pursue the case, leading to the charges being withdrawn in 2022.

Adding to the controversy are claims that senior police figures may have interfered in the drug bust, including Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan.