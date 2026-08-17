Heading to the Kruger: Here are your road closure updates

More routes expected to open as roads dry up
Multiple routes across the key rest camps in the Kruger have been reopened following a week of heavy rainfall.
Here are the open gates and routes:
- H1-4 (Satara to Olifants Junction)
- H1-5 (Olifants to Letaba Junction)
- H10 (Lower Sabie to Tshokwane
- Crocodile Bridge Gate
- Giriyondo Access Point
- Paul Kruger Gate
- Phalaborwa Gate
- Punda Maria Gate
Here are the routes that remain partially closed:
- H6 (Satara to N’wanetsi)
- S118
- S121
- S139
- Orpen Gate
- Hippo Pool
Here are the routes and gates that remain closed
- Mathekenyane Lookout
- Balule Satelite Camp
- S94
- S95
- S96
- S99