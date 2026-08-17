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Heading to the Kruger: Here are your road closure updates

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

17 August 2026

02:28 pm

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Multiple routes across the key rest camps in the Kruger have been reopened following a week of heavy rainfall.

Here are the open gates and routes:

  • H1-4 (Satara to Olifants Junction)
  • H1-5 (Olifants to Letaba Junction)
  • H10 (Lower Sabie to Tshokwane
  • Crocodile Bridge Gate
  • Giriyondo Access Point
  • Paul Kruger Gate
  • Phalaborwa Gate
  • Punda Maria Gate

Here are the routes that remain partially closed:

  • H6 (Satara to N’wanetsi)
  • S118
  • S121
  • S139
  • Orpen Gate
  • Hippo Pool

Here are the routes and gates that remain closed

  • Mathekenyane Lookout
  • Balule Satelite Camp
  • S94
  • S95
  • S96
  • S99

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Kruger National Park (KNP) road closures
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