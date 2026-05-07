Heavy rains sink graves at Olifantsvlei Cemetery [PICTURES]

Joburg City Parks urges families with loved ones buried at Olifantsvlei Cemetery to visit the graves and report any damage.

Relentless rainstorms have left a trail of damage across Johannesburg’s major cemeteries, causing soil to subside and waterlogging numerous gravesites.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) spokesperson Jenny Moodley confirmed to The Citizen that while the damage does not amount to a structural failure of the cemeteries, prolonged saturation has caused soil to shift at Olifantsvlei, Westpark and Avalon.

Gravesites impacted by heavy rainfall at Olifantsvlei Cemetery. Picture: Supplied/Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Families urged to inspect resting places

Rather than a widespread collapse of the grounds, Moodley stressed that these isolated instances of sinking stem from the unusually heavy rainfall of recent weeks.

JCPZ is calling on residents to visit the graves of their loved ones to assess potential damage.

Because soil settlement varies from minor sinking to significant subsidence, Moodley said they have not yet released a total count of affected sites.

“At this stage, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is unable to provide a confirmed number of affected graves as assessments are ongoing across the various cemeteries,” she told The Citizen.

“The impact has not been concentrated in a single section, but rather in isolated low-lying areas where prolonged saturation of the soil has occurred.”

Impacted gravesites due to heavy rainfall at Olifantsvlei Cemetery. Picture: Supplied/Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

To assist with recovery efforts, the city has placed mounds of fresh soil and sand at the affected cemeteries.

Families can use these resources to refill and compact gravesites that have dipped below ground level due to the rains.

Reporting and repair protocols

JCPZ reminded the public that it does not perform repairs or re-erect headstones without explicit family consent, largely to avoid allegations of tampering.

If you discover damage, the city requests that you visit the cemetery administration office or email full details (deceased name, cemetery, section and grave number) to [email protected].

Before hiring a stonemason to repair a headstone, residents must obtain a permit from the cemetery office, preferably during the week.

Officials recommend working with qualified stonemasons to ensure the ground is stable enough to support heavy memorials.

The ‘one-year rule’ for headstones

In light of the recent subsidence, JCPZ is reiterating its advice against rushing to install permanent monuments. Soil requires a significant amount of time to settle and compact naturally after a burial.

“JCPZ strongly advises families to only install permanent tombstones or headstones after one year of burial,” the agency stated.

Following this guideline significantly reduces the risk of expensive headstones shifting, cracking or collapsing during future heavy rainfall.