Heist suspects who attacked and blew up CIT van to appear in court

The suspects aged aged 35, 44 and 64 were handcuffed on Saturday, 4 April 2026 by members of Hawks.

Three cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects who attacked and blew up a cash van in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are expected to make their first appearance in court.

The suspects, aged 35, 44, and 64, were handcuffed on Saturday, 4 April 2026, by members of the Hawks from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with the Zululand District Task Team.

CIT Heist

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the trio were arrested for a cash-in-transit heist that occurred at Gluckstadt near the Lenjani turn-off on 14 March 2026.

“It is alleged that an armoured vehicle was travelling on the R34 from Ulundi to Vryheid when it was attacked by the suspects. They fired multiple shots towards the armoured vehicle until it stopped.

“They then forced the security guards out and disarmed them of their service firearms. The suspects took the security guards to an open field and used explosives to blow up the armoured vehicle,” Mhlongo said.

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Arrest

Mhlongo said the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and two rifles, as well as one 9mm pistol.

“A case of cash in transit heist was reported at Gluckstadt police station, and Hawks members attended the crime scene. Three weeks later, information was received about the whereabouts of the suspects, and an operation was conducted.

“During the operation, the three suspects were arrested, and two vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized,” Mhlongo said.

They are expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court today, 7 April 2026.

Easter blitz

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) says their nationwide Easter operations have netted over 15 000 suspects, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety during the holiday period.

Saps said the major clean-up operations resulted in 15 840 arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms.

The operations, which included multiple law enforcement agencies and were led by Saps, implemented heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention initiatives.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said 132 illegal and unlicensed firearms, including 1 097 rounds of ammunition, were also seized.

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