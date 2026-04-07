Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park

The chopper had a pilot, two Saps investigators and an environmental crime investigator on board

A helicopter with four people, which went missing in the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been found.

Police said the chopper disappeared on Monday during an investigation into an animal carcass that was discovered in the park.

Helicopter located

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli told The Citizen that the chopper was found on Tuesday morning.

“This morning, 7 April 2026, the helicopter that went missing with four occupants has been successfully located, with all individuals found alive and unharmed.

“The group had safely landed in a remote area on Monday, 6 April 2026, but as they attempted to navigate through thick bush, they could not. After spending the night in the bushes, they were spotted this morning by a SANParks helicopter search team, who saw them waving for assistance,” Mdhluli said.

He confirmed that all occupants are safe and in good condition.

Routine operation

Mdhluli earlier said the aircraft, which was on a routine operation, had a pilot, two Saps investigators and an environmental crime investigator on board.

“A report indicates that the team departed in the morning around 9am and did not return as anticipated. Some efforts to establish communication with the helicopter crew yielded no results due to poor signal, and it is suspected that the chopper could have been flying low,” Mdhluli said.

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Missing

Mdhluli said attempts to reach the passengers by phone and other means were unsuccessful.

“It was only in the evening that it was realised that something was wrong, prompting immediate action to locate them.

“In response to the situation, another helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities, alongside drones, was swiftly deployed to assist in the search efforts. Unfortunately, due to poor weather conditions, the helicopter had to be withdrawn. However, the drones continued their search throughout the night,” Mdhluli said.

Investigations are continuing.

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