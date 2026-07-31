Her phone rang, so he killed her: 30 years for man who murdered his girlfriend

Lead by insecurity and anger, the boyfriend insisted she answer her phone in his presence before it took a deadly turn.

Zakhele John Mbuli (40) brutally murdered his girlfriend, Lindiwe Julia Maseko (25), in a fit of rage.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court has now handed him 30 years in direct imprisonment as a result.

Argument over a cellphone

The court heard that on 07 March 2025 Mbuli and Maseko were at Mbuli’s home in Nhlazatshe when a cellphone rang.

Mbuli insisted she answer the call in his presence.

An argument followed and then a violent assault.

“During the assault, the accused repeatedly struck the deceased on the head and neck with a pick handle, causing fatal injuries,” State Advocate Zilindile Phindiso told the court.

After realising Maseko was no longer breathing, Mbuli cleaned the blood from the floor and moved her body to another room.

He then confessed to a neighbour and surrendered to police.

Guilty plea

During the trial, Mbuli pleaded guilty to murder and was convicted.

He expressed “disappointment and embarrassment” over his actions and apologised to the deceased’s family, the court heard.

In mitigation, defence counsel argued that his guilty plea, apology, and voluntary surrender showed genuine remorse and asked the court to impose a lenient sentence.

The state’s case and victim impact

The prosecution presented a photo album showing the severe head and neck injuries, supported by the post-mortem report.

“We urge the court to consider the seriousness and prevalence of gender-based violence and domestic violence,” Advocate Phindiso said, asking that any deviation from minimum sentencing not fall below 25 years’ direct imprisonment.

A Victim Impact Statement prepared by the deceased’s mother and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nomfundo Mokoena described the family’s loss.

The mother said Maseko had been the family’s primary breadwinner and that her children suffered greatly after her death.

They had to leave their maternal grandparents’ home and move in with their father.

Court’s reasoning and sentence

The court found Mbuli’s actions were driven by insecurity and anger.

The judge sentenced Mbuli to 30 years’ direct imprisonment and automatically declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The NPA welcomed the sentence as reflecting the justice system’s firm stance against GBV.

“This sentence demonstrates that our courts will impose substantial punishment for such brutal crimes,” the NPA’s spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said.