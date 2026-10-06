Here is Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week: Find your block and outage times

Seven provinces are now free of load reduction.

Eskom will still apply load reduction in selected Gauteng areas this week, even though fewer customers are affected.

Check your block below to plan your mornings and evenings.

Eskom’s progress in ending load reduction

Eskom said on 02 October that seven provinces were now free of load reduction.

According to the utility, about 88% of targeted customers had returned to normal supply, leaving 202 590 customers affected.

Eskom said the grid was in good shape overall.

“Although the power system remains stable and generation capacity continues to exceed demand, illegal connections and meter tampering persist in certain localised areas,” the utility said.

It added that load reduction remained a temporary measure in high-risk areas to protect communities and the network.

What the changes mean for Gauteng

According to Eskom, 493 243 Gauteng customers were no longer affected.

The utility has launched a phased programme to end load reduction by 2027, covering 971 feeders and about 1.69 million customers.

“Key interventions include the rollout of smart meters, the integration of Distributed Energy Resources (DER), and the expansion of Free Basic Electricity (FBE) support,” Eskom said.

The utility also said South Africa had “achieved more than 500 consecutive days without load shedding”.

Weekday load reduction schedule

Load reduction outages will continue to run from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm.

On Tuesday, Block J will be affected from 5am to 9am, covering Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Drumblade, Sebokeng and Vosloorus Ext 2.

Block G will follow in the same slot, covering Tsakane Ext 5 and 11, Zithobeni, Hebron, Rietvlei and Moseleke.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block F will cover Diepkloof Zones 1 to 6, Orlando East, Soweto, Mocoseng and Spruit View B.

On Wednesday, Block A will go dark from 5am to 9am in Garankuwa, Ivory Park Ext 10, Kaalfontein, Rabie Ridge and Protea City.

Block B will follow from 5pm to 10pm in Dube, Meadowlands Zone 6, Hillsview-East, Cosmo City and Diepsloot West.

On Thursday, Block C will be hit from 5am to 9am in Kopanong, Mabopane, Winterveldt Ward 2, Jabulani and Emdeni.

Block D will follow from 5pm to 10pm in Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Chiawelo and Kagiso.

On Monday, 12 October, the order will reverse, with Block D from 5am to 9am and Block C from 5pm to 10pm.

Weekend load reduction schedule

Friday will fall under the weekend schedule. Block F will be affected from 5am to 9am in Diepkloof, Orlando East, Soweto, Nomzamo and Spruit View B.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block I will cover Monise, Mokoena, Ramakonopi, Radebe and Vosloorus, while Block J will cover Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Drumblade, Sebokeng and Vosloorus Ext 2.

On Saturday, Block H will go dark from 5am to 9am in Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Evaton, Sebokeng Proper and Daveyton.

Block G will follow from 5pm to 10pm in Tsakane, Zithobeni, Hebron, Rietvlei and Moseleke.

On Sunday, Blocks J and I will both be affected from 5am to 9am, with the same areas as above.

Block E will follow from 5pm to 10pm in Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North and Naledi.

Tap below to check if your area is affected: