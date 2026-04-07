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These suburbs’ bins to be collected by Pikitup on Tuesday

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

4 minute read

7 April 2026

10:54 am

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These suburbs are scheduled for bin collection by Pikitup on Tuesday.

Outstanding Pikitup routes 7 April.

Picture: File

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Pikitup will continue working through its backlog this week after a long weekend spent attending to overflowing bins.

The waste collection entity endured a tough start to the year, which featured casual workers demanding employment and closed landfills, forcing lengthy travel distances for trucks.

The Johannesburg municipality denied the backlog had reached 18 days in some areas, stressing all was being done to collect bins on time.

“We are committed to updating our residents daily based on this information and will target the deployment of available fleet resources.

“We are reprioritising operations within approved cost containment measures. These interventions are expected to fully normalise services across the city in the current operational cycle,” the municipality stated.

Outstanding Pikitup routes

Randburg, Roodepoort, and Waterval were the hardest-hit depots, although outstanding routes in Waterval have largely been caught up.

As per Pikitup’s recovery schedule, Randburg has the largest number of outstanding routes, with Roodepoort and selected depots with limited suburbs still outstanding.

Most suburbs require two to three loads per round, with suburbs either partially completed or wholly outstanding.  

Here is a list of the suburbs which will be addressed by Pikitup on Tuesday, 7 April,

Roodepoort

  • Honeydew Ridge
  • Radiokop
  • Weltevreden Park (six rounds outstanding)
  • Strubens Valley
  • Panorama
  • Allens Nek
  • Poortview

Randburg

  • Fourways Gardens
  • Cedar Lake
  • Douglasdale
  • Craigavon
  • Norscot
  • Fourways
  • Dainfern
  • Dainfern Ridge
  • Broadacres
  • Chartwell
  • Steyn City
  • Lion Pride
  • Sonneglans
  • Northridng
  • Bromhof
  • Linden
  • Robindale

Midrand, Marlboro and Zondi

  • Diepsloot Ext 2
  • Ebony Park Exts 1, 2, 5 and 6
  • Lonehill
  • Bryanston
  • Sulasmart
  • Zenzeleni
  • Naledi
  • Protea City
  • Protea Glen
  • Old Dobsonville

Depots not mentioned have had their backlogs addressed.

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NOW READ: This is why Pikitup are slow to collect your bins

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