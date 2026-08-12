Here’s Eskom’s Gauteng load reduction schedule for the rest of the week

Six provinces remain load-reduction-free, with approximately 1.196 million customers removed from load reduction.

Eskom is implementing daily load reduction across parts of Gauteng between 12 and 17 August, even as the utility confirmed South Africa had gone more than a year without loadshedding.

Why some areas still lose power despite no loadshedding

According to Eskom, load reduction was introduced a few years ago to protect electrical infrastructure and keep both staff and customers safe.

The utility explained that the measure was not applied nationally but only where it was needed.

“Load reduction is only implemented when a local network is overloaded, to prevent equipment failure and to protect the neighbourhood from extended outages,” Eskom said.

Eskom said progress had been made in eliminating the practice, with most of the country now clear of it and only a handful of provinces still affected.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” Eskom said.

Load reduction runs in two daily windows, from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm.

Wednesday

Between 5am and 9am, Block H will affect areas including Vereeniging Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 3, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19, Sebokeng-East, Westside Park-West, and Beverley Hills-East.

In the same time slot, Block J will affect Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Orange Farm and Orange Farm Ext 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8, Stretford Ext 2 to 10, Sharpeville and Sharpeville Outlying, and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block E will affect Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, Nooitgedacht, and Makapanstad.

Thursday

Block D will run between 5am and 9am, affecting Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Kagiso, and Khutsong.

Between 5pm and 10pm, Block C will affect Dobsonville and Dobsonville Ext 5 and 7, Naledi, Mabopane C, E, U, W, V and X, Winterveldt Ward 2 and 13, and Jabulani, Moletsane, and Tladi.

Friday

From 5am to 9am, Block B will affect Dube and Dube Ext 1, Mofolo-East, West and South, Meadowlands Zone 6, 7 and 8, Luipaardsvlei and Riverside.

In the same window, Block J will again affect Orange Farm, Stretford Ext 2 to 10, Sharpeville and Sharpeville Outlying, Eikenhof and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

Between 5pm and 10pm, Block A will affect Ivory Park Ext 8 and 10, Kaalfontein Ext 1, 2 and 5, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea Glen Ext 11.

Saturday

Block I will run from 5am to 9am, affecting Vosloorus A and Vosloorus B, Mfundo Park Ext 30B, Spruit View Ext 1A, Mabuya Park A and B, and Ap Khumalo.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block H will return, affecting Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 3, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19, Sebokeng-East, Westside Park-West, and Beverley Hills-East areas.

Sunday

Between 5am and 9am, Block J will affect Orange Farm, Stretford Ext 2 to 10, Sharpeville and Sharpeville Outlying, Eikenhof and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

In the same slot, Block G will affect Tsakane Ext 5 and 11, Klippan, Mabopane U, B and Mabopane U Ext 1, Odinburg Gardens, Winterveldt Ext 3, Ward 11 and 9, and Garankuwa.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block F will affect Cuba, Graceland, Havana, Jetta, Lakeside, Palm Springs, Diepkloof and Diepkloof Zone 1, 2 and 6, Orlando East, and Soweto Nomzamo.

Next week Monday

Block A will run from 5am to 9am, affecting Ivory Park Ext 8 and 10, Kaalfontein Ext 1, 2 and 5, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea Glen Ext 11.

Between 5pm and 10pm, Block B will affect Dube and Dube Ext 1, Mofolo-East, West and South, Meadowlands Zone 6, 7 and 8, Luipaardsvlei, and Riverside.

Country marks 448 days without loadshedding

By 7 August, Eskom reported that the national grid had gone well over a year without blackouts.

“South Africa has recorded 448 consecutive days without loadshedding since 16 May 2025, delivering reliable electricity that powers homes, enables businesses to grow and supports broader economic development,” Eskom said.

The utility also reported that electricity demand had been fully met throughout the current financial year to date.

“Year-to-date (1 April 2026 to 6 August 2026), demand was met 100% of the time,” Eskom said.

Eskom credited its Load Reduction Eradication Programme with steadily improving supply quality in communities that had historically been affected, noting that a further province had since been cleared since the practice was first explained.

“Six provinces remain load reduction-free, with approximately 1.196 million customers removed from load reduction schedules, representing 70.8% of the 1.69 million customers originally affected,” Eskom said.