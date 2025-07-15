Here’s government’s plan for South Africa’s ARV-contaminated water

ARV concentrations in certain water sources have surpassed safe limits.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is investigating the health implications of a recent study that found a significant level of ARVs in South Africa’s water sources.

Research by the North-West University found concentrations of these chemicals in both rivers and treated water supplies.

The unusual situation stems from the high number of South Africans on anti-retroviral treatment, with traces entering sewage systems and eventually water sources.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, the department said it would develop strategies to address contamination if necessary, working with researchers and the Water Research Commission.

“Most wastewater treatment works were designed some time ago and they weren’t designed with this high level of antiretroviral chemicals being in sewage in mind,” the department’s director-general Sean Phillips explained.

Potential risk to humans

The research revealed concerning impacts on aquatic ecosystems and wastewater treatment processes.

“Freshwater snails exposed to ARVs exhibited altered embryonic development, while bacteriophages – viruses critical to controlling bacteria in wastewater treatment – were significantly impacted,” the university noted.

It also warned that this may contribute to bacterial overgrowth and a decline in water quality.

The university’s study found that ARV concentrations in certain water sources exceeded safe limits, raising concerns about potential long-term health risks to humans.

“The research team emphasised that current wastewater treatment processes are inadequate for removing these bioactive compounds, highlighting the need for technological advancements,” it stated.