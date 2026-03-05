News

Here’s how many South Africans are in the Middle East, as Dirco urges immediate evacuation

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

5 March 2026

09:24 am

Dirco has issued a firm warning to anyone considering travel to the Middle East, strongly discouraging all non-essential trips at this time.

Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment

Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 2, 2026. Picture: IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)is sounding the alarm for its citizens in the Middle East, urging those travelling for non-essential reasons to leave the region immediately as fighting intensifies.

Dirco said it had recorded a sharp rise in South Africans registering their presence in the Middle East, with more than 6 400 citizens having logged onto the Travel Smart system as of 4 March 2026.

South Africans in the Middle East told to leave now

Citizens in the region for non-essential travel are being strongly advised to begin making arrangements to exit without delay.

Dirco urged those wishing to evacuate cities and countries affected by the ongoing interstate conflict to make use of the official channels listed on the department’s website, describing the move as essential preparation for departure once safe passage becomes possible.

Furthermore, the department pointed to a narrow but important window of opportunity, noting that several airlines have resumed limited commercial flights out of the region.

“Citizens are strongly encouraged to take immediate advantage of this opportunity to leave, as heavy attacks are regrettably expected to continue in the coming days,” Dirco said. “Your safety is our paramount concern.”

How South Africans can get help and stay informed

For those facing difficulties during the evacuation process or requiring urgent consular assistance, Dirco has made clear that help is available.

“If you are experiencing difficulties with the evacuation process or require urgent consular support, please contact a department official immediately through the official channels,” the department said.

South Africans in affected areas have also been reminded to formally register with the South African Embassy or Consulate closest to them, in line with guidance on the respective websites.

Citizens are further encouraged to keep a close eye on government platforms for updates as the situation develops.

Non-essential travel to the Middle East strongly discouraged

Beyond those already in the region, Dirco has issued a firm warning to anyone considering travel to the Middle East, strongly discouraging all non-essential trips at this time.

The advisory reflects growing concern over the trajectory of the conflict, with the department flagging that conditions are expected to worsen before they improve.

At a broader diplomatic level, South Africa has used the moment to restate its position on the conflict.

“South Africa takes this opportunity to reiterate its firm call on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter,” Dirco said.

Citizens can contact Dirco directly on 012 351 1000 or visit www.dirco.gov.za for a full list of mission contact details and further guidance.

