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Here’s what level the Vaal Dam stood at this week

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

7 August 2026

02:15 pm

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Weekly hydrological report shows steady inflow and discharge across the Vaal Dam and barrage.

Sluice gates at the Vaal Dam.

Sluice gates at the Vaal Dam. Picture: Supplied

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The Vaal Dam remained just above full capacity for the week of 3 to 9 August 2026, according to the latest hydrological report released on behalf of Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Vaal Dam weekly levels

Storage stood at 101.26% on both Monday and Tuesday before dipping slightly to 101.13% on Wednesday and Thursday, then easing further to 101.00% by Friday.

The weekly average came to 101.16%, with a high of 101.26% and a low of 101.00%, the report showed.

Around the same time last year, the dam stood at 106.4%, a bit higher than the levels recorded this week.

Inflows into the dam varied from day to day.

According to the figures, Monday’s inflow measured 31.7 m³/s, rising to 39.1 m³/s on Tuesday and reaching a weekly peak of 41.3 m³/s on Wednesday.

Thursday’s inflow held nearly steady at 41.2 m³/s, before dropping to 39.6 m³/s on Friday.

The weekly average was recorded at 38.6 m³/s.

Discharge and sluice gates unchanged all week

Dam discharge remained flat throughout the period, holding at 16.8 m³/s every day from Monday to Friday, producing a weekly average of the same figure.

The report also confirmed that no sluice gates were opened on any day that week, keeping the daily, maximum, minimum and average counts all at zero.

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Vaal barrage discharge fluctuated more sharply

The Vaal Barrage showed greater daily variation. Discharge opened the week at 15.1 m³/s on Monday, then climbed to 22.7 m³/s on Tuesday, its weekly high, before easing slightly to 22.6 m³/s on Wednesday and 22.5 m³/s on Thursday.

It then fell sharply to 10.1 m³/s on Friday, its weekly low, bringing the average for the period to 18.6 m³/s.

Barrage water levels held steady, measuring 7.5 metres on Monday, rising marginally to 7.6 metres on Tuesday, then returning to 7.5 metres for the remainder of the week.

Water temperature moved from 11.8°C on Monday to 10.9°C on Tuesday, then rose to 11.7°C on Wednesday and peaked at 13.1°C on Thursday, before settling at 11.8°C on Friday, averaging 11.9°C for the week.

Read more on these topics

dam levels Rand Water Vaal Dam water and sanitation

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