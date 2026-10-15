Here’s when the electricity will return in the inner city after Central Substation explosion

Engineers are also examining the fire-damaged infrastructure before deciding how to proceed.

City Power says electricity is now expected to return to parts of Johannesburg’s inner city by next week on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

The utility announced this on Thursday, adding that the date depends on several conditions.

“This estimate remains subject to the completion of installation work, repairs, successful testing and safety clearances,” City Power said.

The utility acknowledged the hardship the long outage had caused residents and businesses.

“Restoring supply safely remains the priority, and teams will complete the necessary technical checks before bringing the affected sections back into service,” City Power said.

Explosion during restoration attempt

The delay follows an explosion on 14 October 2026, while crews tried to restore supply through a new feederboard.

“The Selby incomer, which had failed the previous day, tripped again during restoration efforts, disrupting electricity supply to Carlton Centre, Standard Bank, Selby, Marshalltown, and City and Suburban,” City Power said.

Emergency Management Services attended the scene and later cleared City Power’s technical teams to enter the site.

“The full extent of the damage requires further assessment, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated,” City Power said.

What happens next

City Power said Acting Chief Operating Officer Anza Mudau has assembled a team of expert engineers and technicians.

The team was tasked with investigating the repeated incidents and overhauling the network around Central Substation for long-term sustainability.

“After the installation of the new equipment and related cable work, thorough testing will follow to confirm that the equipment is safe and ready to be brought into service,” City Power said.

Engineers are also examining the fire-damaged infrastructure before deciding how to proceed.

“This work follows assessments of the fire-damaged infrastructure to determine the safest and most reliable approach to restoring supply,” City Power said.

The utility said its technical team is installing busbars on the panels at Central Substation, bringing it one step closer to restoring power. “Work remains in progress.”

Watch: City Power technical team works on Central Substation repairs