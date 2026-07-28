Here’s why corruption-accused Mokwele is ‘disheartened’ by public prosecutor’s latest move

Mokwele said she had hoped for the matter to proceed in court.

Embattled Crime Intelligence Member Brigadier Dineo Mokwele has expressed disappointment after the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) provisionally withdrew charges against her and several co‑accused.

The decision follows an order by NDPP Advocate Andy Mothibi that charges against Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Lieutenant‑General Dumisani Khumalo, Mokwele, and five other accused be withdrawn before plea in the Brooklyn Police Station corruption case.

‘Disheartened’

In a statement, Mokwele said she was disheartened by the development, noting that she had hoped for the matter to proceed in court.

The legal team said it is currently considering the contents of the letter and will be consulting with our client before determining the appropriate next steps.

“We note, with considerable disappointment, the NDPP’s assertion that the investigations remain incomplete and that the withdrawal is therefore merely “provisional”.

“That contention is difficult to reconcile with what has consistently been common cause between the parties, namely that the investigations were completed,” they said.

‘Preserve position’

The legal team claims that at “face value, the withdrawal “appears to be a belated attempt to preserve a position that has become increasingly difficult to sustain.”

“Whether this is an effort to salvage what is otherwise an untenable position on the part of IDAC and the NPA remains to be seen, but the assertion is neither supported by the known facts nor consistent with the history of this matter.

“We will refrain from commenting further until we have concluded consultations with our client and determined the appropriate legal response,” the team said.

Madlanga Commission

Mokwele was arrested alongside Khumalo and five others in June 2025, and faces corruption and fraud charges relating to her employment.

The other accused in the case include Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, head of analysis and coordination Nozipho Precious Madondo, Gauteng Crime Intelligence head Josias Lekalakala, South African Police Service (Saps) personnel security and vetting head Phindile Ncube, and Zwelithini Sydney Gabela from the police’s technical management services.

Fadiel Adams

The matter stems from a complaint lodged by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams regarding the appointment of Mokwele – a former BMW employee – to the rank of brigadier.

Despite the charges, Khumalo has consistently argued that the matter should be treated as a labour-related issue rather than a criminal case.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa