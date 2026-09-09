Here’s why you should not go to Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay anytime soon

Mossel Bay municipal manager, Colin Puren, said that the beach will remain closed until it is considered safe.

Diaz Beach remains closed until further notice for safety reasons, following a geotechnical assessment that found sections of the existing dune slope are unstable.

The slope is susceptible to further localised erosion, due to the observed slope geometry and ground conditions.

Precautions

Mossel Bay municipal manager, Colin Puren, warned that a possible evacuation order may be issued, should the appointed engineers determine that this is necessary.

Puren urged members of the public to not enter the closed beach area.

“Please do not bypass barriers or enter restricted areas.”

“Keep away from the unstable dune slope,” Puren said.

Closed until it is safe

“The beach will remain closed until it is considered safe.”

Residents and beachgoers are urged to avoid any exposed infrastructure along the beach dune.

Puren said that the public should comply with all instructions issued by law enforcement and disaster management officials, adding that urgent measures are being pursued towards the safe reopening of the beach.

Sandbags as temporary solutions

The municipality has proposed installing geotextile sandbags as an interim emergency measure to stabilise the dune and to reduce the immediate risk of further collapse.

This measure is intended to prevent damage to, or the collapse of, properties and infrastructure onto the beach, while also reducing risks to members of the public accessing an area that remains unsafe.

Long-term solution

The Mossel Bay Municipality and the Western Cape Government agree that a permanent solution for improved coastal management at Diaz Beach needs to be implemented.

According to both organisations, the Basic Assessment process that is currently underway will determine the appropriate long-term solution.

“Coastal protection measures can affect the natural movement of sand between the dune, beach and nearshore environment and, if not appropriately designed and managed, can contribute to erosion, beach narrowing and the loss of the beach as a public amenity.”

Over the next few months

MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, reiterated that the permanent solution will be confirmed in the coming months and could include the removal of the sandbags.

However, options such as sand replenishment may also be considered in determining the best practicable environmental option.