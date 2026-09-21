Heroin worth R2m and alleged drug mule stopped

Drug busts net millions across the country.

More drug busts worth millions have been reported over the weekend as police continue with operations across the country.

A 52-year-old South African man was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court later this week to face drug trafficking charges after he was nabbed with heroin worth more than R2 million.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a suspected drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg and seized drugs suspected to be heroin with an estimated street value of more than R2 million yesterday.

Van Wyk added that the latest arrest brings the total number of suspected drug mules arrested at this port of entry to three in the past three weeks.

“The 52-year-old South African had just arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when police intercepted him at the airport.

“A search of his luggage led police to uncover bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin.”

Woman arrested in Hammanskraal

Earlier this weekend, a 62-year-old female was arrested for dealing in drugs in Hammanskraal in Pretoria.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said the arrest followed a swift response to a community tip-off regarding a woman and her son allegedly operating a drug-dealing scheme in the area.

“During a physical search, officers discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine [crystal meth] in her possession.

“When questioned, the suspect admitted the drugs belonged to her son and stated that she was assisting to run the illicit operation in his absence,” Mahamba added.

Dagga worth R1.5m seized in Limpopo

On Friday, the police in Limpopo arrested two Tanzanians and seized dagga worth an estimated R1.5 million in Vhembe district.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Jan Scheepers said the two suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court.