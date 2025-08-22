WATCH: Hoër Tegniese Skool pupils in Klerksdorp suspended for abusing teacher

The video, showing other pupils cheering the ill-disciplined classmates and their actions, went viral.

Pupils from Hoër Tegniese Skool in Klerksdorp, accused of abusing a teacher by pouring water on him and throwing other items at him earlier this week, have been suspended.

North West Department of Education MEC, Viola Motsumi, has strongly condemned the behaviour.

Actions condemned

Acting Head of Communications at the department, Elias Malindi, said the actions displayed by the pupils are concerning.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, a group of pupils entered the school restrooms and dressed in overalls and balaclavas, disrupting the teaching and learning environment at the school.

“A teacher promptly responded by going to the restroom area to encourage the pupils to return to class.

“During this interaction, the incident escalated to a situation wherein pupils poured water onto the teacher. The pupils continued by throwing paper at the teacher,” Malindi said.

WARNING: Video is of a sensitive nature; viewer discretion is advised

Action

Elias Malindi added that school staff took action to calm the situation.

“They responded promptly and effectively to the situation, prioritising pupils’ safety by securing the premises and removing the individuals involved.

“The school management finally succeeded in bringing order and sanity to the school, and eventually, normal academic activities resumed,” Malindi said.

Suspensions

According to Malindi, an immediate investigation was initiated, and the pupils involved were identified.

He said the students’ parents were informed of the incident.

“On Wednesday, 20 August 2025, the school management team (SMT) convened an urgent meeting. Following the instructions of the school governing body (SGB), it was resolved that all involved pupils would be suspended for five school days.

“This suspension is an interim measure pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process as per the school’s code of conduct.

“The parents of the pupils were invited to an official meeting today, during which they were informed of the decision to suspend. The suspension was implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of all pupils and staff,” Malindi said.

‘ill-discipline’

Motsumi condemned the ill-discipline caused by the students.

“This behaviour displayed by these students is extremely barbaric and is unacceptable. We are not going to tolerate pupils who assault our teachers; they do not belong in our schools.

“I am going to instruct the school governing body of this school to take drastic steps against these students. The steps taken by the school should send a message to other pupils to never attempt such horrible behaviour. I have instructed the district to arrange teachers and pupils who have been affected by this incident”, said Motsumi.

Disciplinary process

Motsumi said the North West Department of Education remains committed to fostering an environment where discipline and safety are paramount.

She said the disciplinary process will continue according to departmental policies and the school’s code of conduct.

