Home Affairs dismissals grow to 63 as more officials get the chop

16 more suspensions have been enforced as part of ongoing disciplinary action

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has confirmed that his department has dismissed a further seven officials with immediate effect, following the conclusion of disciplinary processes into multiple cases of misconduct.

In addition, 16 more suspensions have been enforced as part of ongoing disciplinary action, including measures arising from the interim investigation report released by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Dismissals from home affairs department

These latest dismissals bring the total number of officials removed from the department to 63.

Schreiber’s spokesperson, Carli van Wyk, said it forms part of Home Affairs’ intensified crackdown on corruption, maladministration and unethical conduct.

“Since July 2024, a total of 95 misconduct cases have been initiated for various irregularities, of which 75 have already been finalised.

“This reflects the department’s consistent and uncompromising approach to consequence management, ensuring that all cases are dealt with decisively and without undue delay,” Van Wyk said.

She added that the department continues to strengthen internal controls and oversight mechanisms to act against wrongdoing to restore integrity to Home Affairs operations.

Corrupt officials

Schreiber emphasised that the department is being systematically purged of corrupt officials.

“The decisive pace at which disciplinary matters are now processed, resulting in ongoing dismissals and other sanctions, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to repairing the damage inflicted on Home Affairs over many years.

“Our zero‑tolerance approach is not rhetoric – it is evidenced in concrete action to rebuild the rule of law in a department fundamental to the functioning of our society,” he said.

Schreiber stressed that the department’s message remains unambiguous.

“We will continue to empower and reward the many officials in Home Affairs who are working diligently to implement our digital transformation agenda to deliver dignity for all, while dealing decisively and immediately with anyone found guilty of corruption, fraud or misconduct.”

Earlier this month, the department explained that its Counter Corruption and Security Services branch is responsible for investigating fraud and corruption within Home Affairs.