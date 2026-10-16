Homeless man reunited with family after nine years on street

Family of homeless man found in Centurion asks for privacy after 38-year-old Limpopo man reunited nine years later.

The family of a homeless man who was found in Centurion have asked for privacy to deal with the matter after he was reunited with them nine years later.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said regional policing members in region 4 in Centurion successfully reunited a 38-year-old man from Limpopo with his long-lost family on Wednesday.

TMPD reunite homeless man with family after nine years

“The man originally travelled to Gauteng in search of better job opportunities. However, after his employment contract terminated in 2017, he was unable to return home due to financial distress and subsequently experienced homelessness for nine years,” he said.

“While on routine patrol, attentive TMPD regional policing members noticed the man and engaged with him.

“Through their compassionate intervention and dedication to community safety and social well-being, the officers managed to trace his relatives, successfully facilitating an emotional reunion with his family.”

Mahamba said the family doesn’t want to be identified at this stage and requested privacy to deal with the matter.

TMDP chief commissioner Yolanda Faro has applauded members involved for going beyond their daily enforcement duties to demonstrate true empathy, community care and commitment in handling this case.

Unchain our Children’s Wayne van Onselen said there has been an influx of especially young homeless people in the capital from all over the country.

Influx of young homeless people in Pretoria

Arcadia City Improvement District manager Catherine Keyworth said many people come to the big city and become stranded.

“Homelessness often occurs when people move to a city in pursuit of better opportunities but become trapped, unable to return to their families and support structures.

“People arrive in the big city carrying not only their own hopes and dreams, but also those of the families who depend on them.

“Yet, with very limited financial resources to sustain them while they seek employment and build a life, they remain incredibly vulnerable.

“Sometimes, just one unexpected expense, one emergency or a series of unfortunate circumstances is enough to push someone from struggling to survive into homelessness and destitution.”

Keyworth said that as SA’s social support structures continue to erode, more and more people find themselves vulnerable, isolated and without a safety net.

Social support structures continue to erode

“Everybody is somebody, and we tend to forget this. “Behind every person is a story, a family, hopes and dreams. Homelessness does not diminish a person’s dignity or worth and we should never allow someone’s circumstances to overshadow their humanity,” she said.

“What saddens me most, however, is that it took nine years for someone to show an interest. Nine years is a long time for someone to remain vulnerable, often overlooked and without meaningful support.

“No-one should have to wait that long for someone to notice, to care or to make an effort,” she added.

Keyworth said we need to remember that behind every person is a human being deserving of dignity, compassion and the opportunity to find their way back to a life of hope.