Horror crash on major Limpopo route kills inmates and police officer

Details about the exact circumstances that led to the crash have not yet been released

A tragic accident on the R101 between Mokopane and Mookgophong in Limpopo has claimed the lives of seven people.

The victims of the car crash include a police officer and six inmates who were being transported in a South African Police Service (Saps) vehicle.

Casualties confirmed

Portfolio Committee on Police Chairperson Ian Cameron confirmed the incident.

“A Saps vehicle transporting inmates was involved in a fatal crash in Mookgophong, claiming the lives of a police officer and six prisoners,” Cameron stated.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning in the Mookgophong area of Limpopo province.

ALSO READ: Four women killed in tragic bus crash on R81 in Limpopo

Road closure and traffic disruption

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety issued a traffic alert regarding the road closure.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene announced the closure of the affected section.

“The R101 between Mokopane and Mookgophong [is closed] due to a serious motor vehicle accident with possible injuries and fatalities,” Chuene said.

Alternative routes

Chuene provided alternative routes for motorists to avoid the accident scene:

Mokopane to Mookgophong: Take the N1 from Zebetiela Weighbridge on R101;

Mookgophong to Mokopane: Use the Mookgophong on and off-ramp.

The spokesperson further confirmed that traffic officers are on the ground to redirect vehicles around the crash site.

She advised motorists to expect significant delays and plan their routes accordingly.

ALSO READ: Limpopo cautions drivers as hailstorm causes multiple vehicle crashes on N1

Investigation underway

Details about the exact circumstances that led to the crash have not yet been released. However, a picture shared by the department shows a severely damaged truck that appears to have been involved in the accident.

Chuene stated that more information would be made available once the investigations are complete.

READ NEXT: Barbara Creecy announces changes at Road Accident Fund