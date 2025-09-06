Horror KZN crash: VW Polo split in half [VIDEO]

Road conditions were wet, potentially playing a part in the chaos, as the SA Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms in the province.

A VW Polo was split in half on impact during a horror crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they attended to the scene on the N2 between La Mercy and Umdloti Beach just after midday.

According to information gathered by the unit, the white VW Polo was travelling south when it “split into two after crashing into a light pole.”

“Both pieces of the vehicle were found a distance apart from the point of impact.”

WATCH: The accident scene

Is the driver okay?

The driver was the only person in the car and did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police have not confirmed any more details around the accident, or a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in the matter.

Bad weather conditions in KZN

Road conditions were wet, potentially playing a part in the chaos, as the SA Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms in the province.

MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has urged motorists not to speed and to drive safely in bad conditions.

“Motorists are urged to drive with caution, maintain safe following distances, and switch on their headlights.”

Residents are also advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers or streams, to secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds, and to stay indoors.

NOW READ: Rain falls as KZN goes on flood alert