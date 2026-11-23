Communities want a voice as tensions flare between mine and residents over jobs and benefits.

Mining companies in South Africa should also listen to complaints from communities, instead of only interacting with official forums representing them, a mining activist says.

In one of Mpumalanga’s mining-affected communities, there is a need to create a platform for residents to engage the mines to avoid a situation in which they feel undermined and resort to violence, activist Makhaza Ntuli said.

Cease and desist

This is after Nkomati Nickel Mine, between Machadodorp, Waterval Boven and Badplaas, instructed its lawyers to issue a cease-and-desist letter to residents accused of intimidating employees and blocking access roads to the mine.

The mine accuses them of disrupting stakeholder meetings, intimidating employees and contractors and blocking roads leading to its operations.

Dispute

The dispute is over a community concern about employment opportunities, procurement, engagement with local communities and the benefits residents expect from mining operations.

“Having those community representative forums is a good thing, but the mines and the forums should also give residents a chance to state their concerns.

“Sometimes, residents claim their grievances do not reach the mine through the forums,” said Ntuli. “If there are many forums within the community, they must all be allowed to interact with the mine, instead of being told that only certain forums are recognised.”

Grievances

Ntuli said if mining firms met directly with the entire community maybe twice a year, it would avoid a situation in which communities end up being angry and turn violent.

Community leader Thabo Nkambule accused Nkomati Nickel Mine of responding to community grievances with legal intimidation, instead of engaging them over their concerns.

Nkambule said the communities’ grievances were legitimate and rooted in their belief that they were being excluded from opportunities arising from mining operations conducted on their land.

“We are not fighting the mine, nor are we trying to undermine its operations. “We want to be recognised as host communities and to have a meaningful opportunity to participate in the economic activities taking place in our area.”

Allegations

When responding to the allegations of failing to create jobs and opportunities, Nkomati Nickel Mine management said: “The mine has been under care and maintenance since March 2021. “During this period, mining activities were suspended, and operational activities were significantly reduced, with a core team of 48 employees retained to safely maintain the operation and ensure continued compliance with regulatory obligations.

“The board approved the restart of the mining operations in July 2026. “The recommencement of activities to return the mine to operation began in September, while preparations for the broader resumption of mining operations started in October.

“The restart of the mine is being implemented in phases, to progressively rebuild operational capacity, creating employment opportunities based on operational requirements and stimulating economic activity within the local economy.”

Employment

The mine said that since it has re-opened, the mine has employed approximately 850 people as mine employees and contractors, of whom 60% were from the host communities.

The recruitment processes prioritise host communities subject to the required skills availability, said the management.

The vacancies advertised by the mine and its contractors attracted over 30 000 applications, demonstrating a significant demand for employment opportunities in the region, it stated. Nkomati said it has established formal stakeholder engagement structures and processes to facilitate ongoing engagement with its host communities.

Community engagement

The mine’s stakeholder engagement forums provide a formal platform for addressing community-related matters in an organised, transparent and representative manner, it added.

“Since the restart process, the mine’s activities have created business opportunities for more than 35 local companies. “As production ramps up and as the mine is fully commissioned, additional opportunities will be created.”