Houses and road infrastructure destroyed in uMshwathi as heavy rains batter KZN [VIDEO]

By Enkosi Selane

24 November 2025

MEC Duma will assess damage on Monday as communities left stranded by flooding.

KZN Flooding Clean up operations underway after heavy storms

KZN Flooding. Picture: Gallo Images

Heavy rainfall across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend has destroyed houses and road infrastructure in uMshwathi Local Municipality, prompting provincial authorities to deploy emergency assessment teams and plan urgent interventions.

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, announced he would visit the affected area on Monday morning.

Duma is set to be accompanied by uMshwathi Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr Mandla Zondi.

The provincial government has already sent a roving team from Human Settlements to assess the extent of the destruction following distress calls from communities and motorists.

Emergency housing intervention planned

The MEC indicated that he would engage the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, to coordinate a stronger response to the crisis.

“Our focus is on short-term housing solutions for the displaced families,” he stated.

The flooding has left many communities isolated, with roads and bridges submerged or completely washed away.

Watch: Infrastructure ruined and homes submerged following heavy rains

KZN flooding. Video: Provincial Department of Human Settlements.

KZN MEC activates road safety measures

The provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate has mobilised teams to manage traffic safety and coordinate road closures on major routes.

“The RTI team is coordinating certain road closures and observing major routes.

“We are in consultation with N3 Toll Concession and different traffic departments in various affected municipalities,” Duma said.

Furthermore, he said that special attention is being given to the freight industry. Moreover, the MEC requested collaborators to coordinate with RTI on truck movements.

Given Durban’s strategic importance as a logistics hub, authorities have activated an escort plan for trucks and other vehicles.

“The RTI team is activating a plan to escort trucks and vehicles to ensure that there is no congestion on the N3 and N2,” the MEC explained.

Public urged to exercise caution

Duma issued a strong appeal to motorists and the general public to monitor weather reports closely and consider postponing travel plans where necessary.

Additionally, the MEC stated that “prevention is better than cure” as the provincial government continues to monitor the situation across the province.

