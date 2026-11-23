SAA was ranked among the world's best airlines by 'Time' magazine, but questions have emerged over whether the airline met the publication's passenger requirements.

How did South African Airways qualify for Time magazine’s world’s best airlines ranking last week, where it was rated seventh best in the world?

The rankings are, it says, compiled with Statista and include only airlines which carry more than three million passengers annually.

SAA’s last reported annual figures and submissions to parliament – for the financial year ending March 2025 – show it carried 1.9 million people.

Time assessed operations from July 2025 to June 2026, as well as passenger surveys in 16 countries.

SAA’s 2025 annual report recorded 1 918 719 passengers for the financial year ending March 2025. But in May 2026, then acting chief executive Matshela Seshibe reportedly told parliament passenger numbers had risen to about 2.6 million, alongside 32% revenue growth and a 65% load factor.

If the 2.6 million figure covered the year ending March 2026, SAA was still 400 000 passengers short of Time’s requirement.

SAA’s 2025 annual report records 18 282 flights and a 65% load factor across a fleet of 17 aircraft.

At the same capacity and occupancy levels, carrying three million passengers could have required roughly 10 300 additional flights, equivalent to 10 more aircraft operating at similar utilisation rates.

Even improving loads to 80% would have required an estimated 4 900 additional flights, or capacity equivalent to five aircraft.

SAA Group reported a R155 million group profit in 2025, although the airline itself recorded a R30 million profit, with revenue of R8.84 billion. If it had grown its numbers enough to qualify for the Time ranking, such growth could have generated significant additional airline revenue.

Instead, National Treasury approved a R1 billion guarantee in August to support working capital funding. SAA also staggered salary payments amid financial pressure and rising fuel costs.

SAA spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini said the airline had not applied for Time’s award. “Time Magazine independently did the survey without inviting airlines to enter. So no-one took the bold step to enter SAA,” he said.

Dlamini added that Statista assessed airlines using passenger volumes, customer feedback and operational data. SAA was absent from the top 10 for reliability.

Statista’s methodology refers to checks involving scandals, fraudulent activities and safety violations. SAA has received seven consecutive disclaimed audit opinions from the auditor-general.

Its 2025 annual report records shortcomings in financial reporting and internal controls, while Special Investigating Unit investigations into alleged irregularities and maladministration continue.

The award also follows a turbulent year in SAA’s leadership.

Group chief executive John Lamola resigned in April, alongside three non-executive directors. Seshibe was put on special leave in August. Chief financial officer Lindsay Olinsky also left.

Other world airline rankings do not put SAA as high. Skytrax, a passenger satisfaction survey, ranked SAA 72nd globally.