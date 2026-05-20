How long will Tshwane road projects take? Transport MEC visits project sites

The MEC noted several significant challenges the department frequently encounters, which continue to affect the delivery of road infrastructure projects across Gauteng.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, conducted site inspections at the Tsamaya Road (K54) and Garsfontein Road (K50) projects, located in the City of Tshwane.

The site visits were conducted to ensure that the infrastructure projects progress as planned and improve the overall condition of the province’s roads.

However, the final completion date has not yet been determined, as several obstacles tend to arise during construction, further delaying the process.

Inspection

On Monday, 18 May 2026, Kedibone visited the site to monitor, assess and verify the effectiveness and efficiency of the projects, while also ensuring they are implemented according to approved plans, budgets and quality standards.

During the inspection, she said they are pleased that both projects are progressing well and hope they will be completed on time and within budget.

“The K54 and K50 projects are critical investments in Gauteng’s future,” said Kedibone.

“Improved road infrastructure will enhance mobility, reduce travel times, stimulate economic activity and create opportunities for communities across the province,” she added.

Roads are being extended along Garsfontein Drive in Tshwane. Picture: Department of Roads and Transport

Challenges

The primary aim of the oversight programme is to identify and assess operational or technical challenges that could delay project completion.

The MEC noted several significant challenges the department frequently encounters, which continue to affect the delivery of road infrastructure projects across Gauteng.

These obstacles place immense pressure on the province’s ability to expand and modernise its road network to meet growing population and economic demands.

“Road infrastructure development remains a major challenge for us in Gauteng due to a variety of issues, including encroachments, community disruptions, project stoppages and contractor performance.’

“This is why we continuously assess our projects to ensure they are completed on time,” she explained.

Tsamaya Road (K54) and Garsfontein Road (K50) inspections in Tshwane. Picture: Department of Roads and Transport

The approach

“These oversight visits are essential to ensuring that our road infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget and according to the highest engineering and safety standards.”

“We are taking a proactive approach to identifying challenges early and implementing immediate solutions to keep these strategic projects on track.”

This approach enables immediate corrective interventions and fast-tracks developments that improve mobility and unlock socio-economic opportunities for residents in Gauteng.

Smart mobility

Kedibone said that the central vision of a modern, connected and inclusive province is smart transport infrastructure.

“These projects will not only improve accessibility but also unlock socio-economic opportunities for businesses, workers and communities.”

She noted that the government has a responsibility to ensure that every rand invested in infrastructure delivers tangible benefits to residents.

“Through these inspections, we are reinforcing accountability, transparency, and quality service delivery,” she concluded.