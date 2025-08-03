Here’s how many foreign nationals have been trying to cross into SA illegally

The Border Management Authority said illegal border crossing were mainly attempted by Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and Basotho.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) are relentlessly blocking any illegal attempts to enter South Africa.

As well as those trying to cross into the country without authorisation, the BMA also confiscated large volumes of counterfeit goods and stolen property.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato elaborated on the extent of the authority’s work during a performance briefing on Sunday.

Almost 10 000 denied entry

The stats revealed by the commissioner were for the first quarter of the financial year and featured data collected from all international ports of entry.

Masiapato said that the BMA had recorded 9 954 attempted illegal border crossings between April and June

Broken into categories, 5 826 were undocumented, 2 127 were inadmissible and 2 001 were classified as undesirables.

Travellers can be declared inadmissible for a variety of reasons, and this decision is generally made following an interview by a immigration officer.

“The majority of those intercepted and deported individuals were Basotho, Zimbabweans and Mozambicans,” said Masiapato.

Masiapato stated that since July 2022, border officials had prevented roughly 496 600 people from attempting to enter the country illegally.

Smuggled vehicle attempts

Other BMA successes during the quarter included the interception of 15 high-powered vehicles and the recovery of 349 vehicles that suspects were attempting to smuggle out of the country.

Counterfeit clothing and footwear valued at roughly R1 million had been confiscated, as well as 14 passports containing fraudulent immigration stamps.

“[This is] further illustrating ongoing attempts to undermine national security and immigration controls,” said Masiapato

Additionally, five unaccompanied minors were handed to the Department of Social Development, while another eight children were refused entry for failing to have the correct paperwork.

“This is to ensure that all travel involving minors is lawful and in the best interests of the child.

Police successes

At least 39 foreign nationals were arrested this week during various Operation Vala Umgodi raids.

Five men were arrested in Barberton on Tuesday when they were found in possession of illegal mining equipment and were also unable to produce any documentation.

Then on Wednesday, again in Barberton, eight undocumented men were arrested after being found in possession with explosive and gold bearing material.

Another 25 men and one woman were arrested in the Free State during intelligence led operations on Saturday for either not having any documents or being in possession of fraudulent documents.

“These arrests are a testament to the ongoing commitment to combatting illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” stated Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

