Municipal councillors receive cell phone allowances, data bundle allowances and attendance fees for intergovernmental meetings.

The money at stake in ongoing municipal government coalition talks has been revealed.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday gazetted the remuneration bands and perks for mayors and senior officials for the coming year.

Annual salaries for municipal executives are determined on a graded scale dependent on the size of the municipality.

The grade of the municipal council reflects the revenue generated by the municipality, as well as the population of the area governed.

Yet-to-be-formed councils have 60 days from yesterday to provide the provincial government with their list of councillors, their positions, and other relevant financial information.

Millions for mayors

Grade one municipalities would have an income – not budget – of less than R11.8 million and a population less than 74 000.

Any municipality that generates over R2.3 billion and has a population of over 2.2 million would be classified as grade six.

Annual salaries for Grade 1 mayors begin at R956 000, while grade six mayors stand to earn R1.7 million per year.

Grade six speakers and deputy mayors will be entitled to R1.38 million per year, while MMCs, whips and sub-council chairs will earn R1.3 million per year.

Oversight committee chairs will also earn sizable salaries, with grade six chairs earning R1.2 million per year, and the remaining grades earning between R700 000 and R931 000 per year.

The figures exclude perks that cover the reimbursement of travel expenses, cell phone allowances, and mobile data allowances.

Councillors will receive a phone allowance not exceeding R3 600 per month, as well as data bundles not exceeding R317 per month.

Councillors also receive extra fees for intergovernmental meetings, as well as the payment of accommodation and travel expenses for such meetings.

“A councillor designated by organised local government to serve in a governance structure of organised local government must, in addition to the total remuneration package applicable to that councillor, be paid an allowance not exceeding R1 348 per sitting and actual attendance of any meeting,” the gazette reads.

The salary bands for the six grades of municipal executives. Picture: Cogta

Insurance for municipal officials

The officials running the municipalities and cities of the country are also mandated to receive additional education, training, and development

“A training programme must take into consideration the capacity needs of a councillor to fulfil an individual councillor’s statutory obligations,” the gazette states.

To protect councillors, risk insurance at the municipality’s cost is mandatory, while mayors, speakers and whips are entitled to four bodyguards working a two-man, two-shift system.

Risk assessments allow for an increase in the security detail, with risk insurance providing R1.5 million in residential cover, R750 000 in vehicle cover, and life and disability cover at twice the councillor’s remuneration package.

For municipal councillors who fall foul of angry residents, the municipality is obliged to rehome them in an emergency.

“In the event that the residential property of a councillor was damaged or destroyed as a result of riot, civil unrest, strike, or public disorder, the municipality may, subject to affordability, provide alternative accommodation to the affected councillor, for a period of 30 days from the date of such an incident,” the gazette confirmed.