How will this new taxi partnership benefit commuters?

The programme works with taxi associations to improve the systems, from taxi rank safety and cleanliness, to driver well-being and skills development.

The taxi industry body, Gibela Namela Holdings and the citizen-led non-profit company, Jozi My Jozi (JMJ) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement a number of interventions aimed at strengthening Joburg’s minibus taxi industry.

The agreement follows extensive discussions that have been underway for the past 18 months, forming part of Project Unite, one of JMJ’s public transit revitalisation programmes.

Partnership Aim

The programme works with taxi associations to improve the systems that support public transport, from taxi rank safety and cleanliness, to driver well-being and skills development.

The partnership is intended to create a more structured operating environment that benefits both the industry and the millions of people who reply on minibus taxis everyday.

CEO of JMJ, Innocent Mabusela reiterated that the taxi industry is one of Johannesburg’s most important economic sectors.

Technology as a tool of advancement

“In the lead-up to the historic signing of this MOU, we have spent many months engaging with industry leadership because lasting solutions have to be developed with the people who operate the system every day.

“The taxi industry has the knowledge and the reach. Our role is to work alongside it to build systems that strengthen the industry over time,” he continued.

Mabusela explained that the partners believe that technology will play a central role in supporting the proposed business model by establishing a Smart Mobility Transit.

Programmes in discussion

Mabusela said that the programmes that will be discussed as part of the rollout plan include:

Project Dignity, for taxi rank cleaning and upkeep

Project Protect for improving security at taxi ranks

Project Heal that focuses on taxi drivers’ mental and physical health

Project Learn for driver skills development

Gibela Holdings’ Business Development Executive, Themba Gcabashe said, “As the city of Johannesburg’s taxi industry, we believe this partnership with Jozi My Jozi will derive many valuable initiatives that change the landscape of this extensive industry going forward.”

“From the associations and operators, to taxi rank infrastructure and the commuters at large.”

The Executive Director at the City of Johannesburg Transport, Luthando Maboza, concluded by stating that the partnership is supported by the city in its endeavour to improve the overall public transport user experience.