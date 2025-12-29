Human brother heartbroken by passing of beloved Cindy the baboon [VIDEO]

Cindy had been struggling for a while.

Cindy, the baboon who became a household name after her owner began sharing videos of the primate on social media, has passed away.

Heartbreaking

Her human brother, Ruben Lambrechts, made the heartbreaking decision on Sunday to let her go peacefully and spare Cindy any further suffering.

“It is with the heaviest hearts that we share the news that Cindy passed away today. Today is one of the most heartbreaking days of our lives as we said goodbye to a sister, a beloved family member, and a mother to our animals.”

Struggle

With a heavy heart, Lambrechts said Cindy had been struggling for a while.

“She suffered from severe heart failure, which led to repeated episodes of pulmonary oedema — fluid building up in her lungs. Despite intensive veterinary care, medication, oxygen, and constant monitoring, her heart and lungs could no longer cope.”

Painful decision

Lambrechts said after Cindy’s third serious attack, and with the guidance of the vet, they made the most heartbreaking decision to let her go peacefully, to spare her any further suffering.

“In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love.

“Cindy was deeply loved and cared for every single day of her life. She will be loved forever, and the beautiful memories we shared with her will stay in our hearts always,” Lambrechts said.

Journey

Lambrechts thanked people for their support.

“We want to thank every single one of you for the overwhelming support, kindness, and love you showed Cindy and us, especially during the tough times. It meant more than words can ever express. We, and all of her animal family, will miss her presence deeply.”

Cindy’s new life began about 30 years ago when Ruben’s mother, Barista, rescued her as an orphaned baby baboon after her mother had been shot on a neighbouring farm.

She became a sensation after Lambrechts began sharing videos of her on TikTok.

