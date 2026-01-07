Human remains found at Pennington Beach amid search for missing New Year’s Day swimmers

The remains are yet to be identified

Search and recovery teams have found human remains at Pennington Beach on KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) south coast.

The grim discovery, on Tuesday, was made at the site where authorities have been combing since last Thursday, searching for two missing people.

Human remains

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the remains are yet to be identified.

“Some remains have been discovered on the beach. At this time, we can only speculate that it is likely one of the drowning victims. They will have to wait for identification to confirm.”

Five beachgoers were initially washed out to sea.

One 18-year-old female victim was rescued on New Year’s Day and is currently in a stable condition, while a 21-year-old man was confirmed dead and his body recovered earlier during the initial search operation on the evening of 1 January 2026.

A third body washed ashore about 100m from where the bathers entered the water.

Missing swimmers

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Saturday said it was still searching for several other beachgoers who were washed out to sea.

“The SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue, assisted by Metro Police Search and Rescue, law enforcement, and at times assisted by lifeguards, emergency services, municipal authorities and NSRI, are continuing in ongoing search efforts across the KZN coastline, where persons remain missing in drowning accidents, at Pennington Beach, Hibberdene, Umkomaas, Durban, Ballito, King Catshwayo and at St Lucia, and where persons remain missing in drowning accidents at Glen Gariff, East London and at Blue Water Bay, Gqeberha.

“Thoughts and care are with the families and friends of the missing persons, and all involved, in this difficult time. Where missing persons are located and recovered, police will coordinate with families for formal identification,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

