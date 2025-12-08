Hunt for tavern of death killers

The death toll has risen to 12.

The death toll in the Saulsville shooting on Saturday in Tshwane has risen to 12 after another victim died in hospital following the attack.

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said authorities have launched a manhunt for three unknown gunmen after 25 people were shot.

Twelve have been confirmed dead, while 13 survivors are still recovering in hospital following the mass shooting at an illegal tavern on Saturday morning.

“Three minors are among the deceased, which include three- and 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. The rest of those deceased are adults,” Mathe said.

Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee described the shooting as a painful moment for the Saulsville community and the city.

“The city mourns the Saulsville tragedy and commits to intensified safety enforcement. Tshwane expresses its deep sorrow following the tragic shooting in Saulsville that claimed 12 lives.

“The city is outraged by this senseless act of violence, which resulted in the death of a child as young as three years old. There can be no justification for such brutality.”

Coetzee said the Tshwane metro police department would fully support officers as they investigate the attack and work to apprehend the perpetrators.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police. “Preliminary information indicates that the incident took place at an unlicensed liquor establishment,” he said.

Calls for crime prevention measures

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said socioeconomic factors leading to these crimes need to be addressed, and police should develop regional and national crime prevention strategies while working with crime intelligence to curb gun violence.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety Crezane Bosch said the party has previously conducted oversight at the Atteridgeville police station and consistently raised serious concerns.

“We have received repeated reports that the station is at times locked at night, an unacceptable situation given the size and density of the Atteridgeville and Lotus communities. These areas, based on population and crime patterns, require at least two fully resourced police stations,” Bosch said.

