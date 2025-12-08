News

Home » News

Hunt for tavern of death killers

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

8 December 2025

06:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The death toll has risen to 12.

Three-year-old child among victims of shooting.

Three-year-old child among victims of shooting. Picture: iStock

The death toll in the Saulsville shooting on Saturday in Tshwane has risen to 12 after another victim died in hospital following the attack.

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said authorities have launched a manhunt for three unknown gunmen after 25 people were shot.

Twelve have been confirmed dead, while 13 survivors are still recovering in hospital following the mass shooting at an illegal tavern on Saturday morning.

“Three minors are among the deceased, which include three- and 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. The rest of those deceased are adults,” Mathe said.

Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee described the shooting as a painful moment for the Saulsville community and the city.

“The city mourns the Saulsville tragedy and commits to intensified safety enforcement. Tshwane expresses its deep sorrow following the tragic shooting in Saulsville that claimed 12 lives.

“The city is outraged by this senseless act of violence, which resulted in the death of a child as young as three years old. There can be no justification for such brutality.”

Coetzee said the Tshwane metro police department would fully support officers as they investigate the attack and work to apprehend the perpetrators.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police. “Preliminary information indicates that the incident took place at an unlicensed liquor establishment,” he said.

ALSO READ: Saulsville hostel mass murder: Death toll rises, three-year-old among dead

RELATED ARTICLES

Calls for crime prevention measures

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said socioeconomic factors leading to these crimes need to be addressed, and police should develop regional and national crime prevention strategies while working with crime intelligence to curb gun violence.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety Crezane Bosch said the party has previously conducted oversight at the Atteridgeville police station and consistently raised serious concerns.

“We have received repeated reports that the station is at times locked at night, an unacceptable situation given the size and density of the Atteridgeville and Lotus communities. These areas, based on population and crime patterns, require at least two fully resourced police stations,” Bosch said.

NOW READ: Eswatini man arrested after illicit cigarettes worth R17.4m found in water tanks

Read more on these topics

Murder shootings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ANC financial crisis: Luthuli House staff salaries delayed again [VIDEO]
News Here’s where most of those nabbed at the border come from
News ‘We are going through hell but not protected’: Madlanga commission whistle-blowers call out minister Kubayi
South Africa SA withdraws 90-day visas for Palestinians after ‘systematic abuse of exemption’
Courts He will do anything to avoid judgment, says Gerrie Nel as rape accused ‘collapses’ in court building

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp