‘I have been waiting for this moment’: Lotto winner claims millions a week later

“I’ve always believed my lucky break was just around the corner,” says the latest Lotto winner, after claiming the jackpot.

Ithuba has announced that the winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw 2 573 on Wednesday, 3 September, has claimed the prize. This player won a total of R11, 278,926.60.

The latest millionaire placed the winning bet on his TymeBank app. A R60 Quick Pick wager has transformed his life.

A prayer of gratitude for a massive win

The player explained how he was a regular player and always hoped he would win. “I’ve always believed my lucky break was just around the corner. That’s why I never let my phone out of sight – playing on my banking app means my ticket to millions is always in the palm of my hand!” he said.

He further shared how the winning notification came as an unbelievable notification, “When I received confirmation that I was the jackpot winner, I felt so many emotions. I broke down in tears and offered a prayer of gratitude. I have been waiting for this moment.”

Multi-million rand plans

The winner shared that he is now ready to take his dreams to new heights. He plans to supercharge his business through expansion and smart investments. Fuelling his passion for travel and exploration is also in the cards. He plans to also pay it forward by supporting those in need.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, celebrated the win: “Congratulations to our newest multi[1]millionaire! His story is an example of how the National Lottery changes lives. We wish him every success in growing his business, securing his family’s future, and fulfilling his passion for travel.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

