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Icasa licenses 18 new community radio stations across South Africa

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

13 August 2026

12:09 pm

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The process began in December 2024 and attracted 93 applications.

Icasa licenses 18 new community radio stations across South Africa

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has licensed 18 new community radio stations. Picture: iStock

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The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has licensed 18 new community radio stations, expanding access to local broadcasting and strengthening the role of community media in promoting information, culture, and social cohesion.

The announcement, made in Pretoria on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, marks the conclusion of Phase 2 of the Invitation to Pre‑Register (ITP‑R) process for Community Sound Broadcasting Service and Radio Frequency Spectrum licences.

Process

The process began in December 2024 and attracted 93 applications. Of these, only 41 advanced to Phase 1, with 19 meeting pre‑registration requirements.

After the final evaluation process, 18 were granted licences, while one applicant did not qualify.

Community radio

Councillor Ntombiza Sithole, Chairperson of the Committee on Sound Broadcasting Services, emphasised the importance of community radio in South Africa’s democratic and cultural landscape.

“Community radio plays a critical role in promoting access to information, supporting local development, fostering social cohesion, and preserving South Africa’s diverse cultures and languages through storytelling.

“We encourage the newly licensed broadcasters to use these platforms responsibly to serve their communities, amplify local voices, and contribute meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of the community broadcasting sector,” Sithole said.

New radio stations

The newly licensed radio stations span all nine provinces, including Lit Radio Academy and uThukela FM in KwaZulu‑Natal, Bulungula Community Radio and Sabela FM in the Eastern Cape, Sibasa FM in Limpopo, Bonjanala FM in North West, Cape Winelands FM in the Western Cape, Mahube FM in Gauteng, Mbombela FM in Mpumalanga, and Tsantsi Rise FM in the Northern Cape.

Icasa congratulated the successful applicants and said their contribution would help strengthen South Africa’s community broadcasting sector.

The regulator noted that community radio remains vital in giving voice to grassroots issues, promoting local languages, and ensuring that diverse communities are represented in the national conversation.

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community culture democracy Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) radio
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